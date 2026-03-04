Washington DC [US], March 4 (ANI): Exiled crown prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi on Wednesday called on Iranians living abroad to contact their elected representatives and decision-makers to press for sustained international support until what he described as the "collapse" of the Islamic Republic in Iran days after the death of the country's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the conflict in West Asia escalates.

In a video statement on X, Pahlavi, addressing the Iranian diaspora, urged the people living overseas to intensify their lobbying efforts in the coming weeks, calling the period ahead "sensitive" and "fateful" for Iran's future.

Pahlavi praised the diaspora's recent activism, particularly their participation in rallies during the "Global Action Day", saying their "tireless efforts and passionate presence" had played a key role in influencing global public opinion and encouraging decision-makers to back the Iranian people.

"Dear Compatriots Abroad, Your tireless efforts and passionate presence in recent weeks, and your unparalleled brilliance on "Global Action Day", have played a key role in shifting global public opinion and compelling decision-makers to support the Iranian people. In the sensitive days and weeks ahead, your role in sustaining this support until the ignominious end of the Islamic Republic's lifespan is vital," the exiled prince said. "Contact the representatives and decision-makers in the countries where you reside. Convince them that support for the Iranian people must continue until the moment of the Islamic Republic's collapse," he added.

He also asked Iranians abroad to emphasise the importance of Iran's territorial integrity in their engagements with foreign officials, stressing the "inviolability of Iran's territorial integrity", while calling for full commitment to the will of the Iranian people in determining the country's future political system.

He further demanded that utmost care be taken to prevent harm to civilians.

"Also, emphasise the inviolability of Iran's territorial integrity. Insist on full commitment to the Iranian people's will in shaping the country's future system. And demand the utmost care to prevent any harm to civilians," he said. In addition to political outreach, Pahlavi encouraged the diaspora to engage with media outlets and civil society organisations to clearly communicate the demands of the Iranian people and also urged participation in large-scale marches to demonstrate solidarity and amplify calls for change.

Describing the current juncture as one that would shape Iran's trajectory "for decades and centuries to come", Pahlavi appealed for renewed determination, invoking the Persian mythological figure Arash, stating, "You are the children of Arash, who sacrificed his life with his arrow. Until the very last moment, devote your energy to sustaining global support for the eradication of this vile regime from the sacred soil of Iran."

He concluded his message by saying that a "heavy burden of destiny" rests on the shoulders of Iranians worldwide and expressed confidence that, together, they would continue the path "until final victory".

His remarks come days after US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran on Saturday that led to the death of Khamenei.

Following the strikes, Iran launched a wave of strikes, using drones and missiles targeting multiple arab countries in the region, as a retaliatory action by the Islamic Republic. (ANI)

