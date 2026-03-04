The Hague [Netherlands] March 4 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement (BNM) Netherlands Chapter has released a comprehensive six-month performance report detailing its political, diplomatic, and organisational activities, according to a post shared by the party on X.

As cited in BNM's post, an important meeting was convened to present the report, presided over by Chapter President Muheem Abdul Rahim Baloch. The party's Central Junior Joint Secretary, Hassan Dost Baloch, attended as the chief guest, while Vice President Waheed Baloch hosted the event and oversaw its administrative proceedings.

Also Read | Iranian Drone Strike Killed US Soldiers at Hub in Kuwait Port.

During the meeting, General Secretary Deedag Baloch presented the six-month performance report, outlining in detail the protests, diplomatic engagements, petitions, study circles, and awareness campaigns conducted over the past half-year, along with their broader and long-term impact. Following this, Bahar Baloch delivered the financial report, presenting a transparent account of the organisation's income, expenditures, and costs associated with various programmes, as noted in BNM's statement.

According to the post, key activities undertaken during the period included consistently highlighting alleged human rights violations and enforced disappearances in Balochistan on European platforms. The chapter also submitted a formal petition to the Dutch Parliament and held meetings with representatives of the European Union and international human rights organisations. In addition, the group organised photo exhibitions and distributed informational pamphlets to raise awareness among Dutch citizens about the Baloch issue.

Also Read | Canadian Leader Says Iran War is Part of Rupturing World Order.

The chapter further conducted regular online and in-person study circles aimed at enhancing members' political awareness. Question-and-answer sessions, strategic discussions, and internal review meetings were also organised to assess progress and refine plans, the post stated.

Addressing the gathering, President Muheem Baloch emphasised that structured political engagement abroad strengthens the Baloch cause at the international level. He noted that sustained interaction with global institutions ensures that the Baloch issue receives serious consideration and urged members to convert their responsibilities into concrete outcomes.

In his concluding remarks, Hassan Dost Baloch highlighted two critical pillars for advancing what he described as the Baloch national movement: organisational discipline and digital outreach. He stressed that international success depends on a cohesive and well-organised structure, asserting that a unified voice is more impactful than fragmented efforts when engaging global institutions.

He further underscored the importance of social media in the contemporary era, calling on members to remain active online and to share documented evidence of alleged atrocities in Balochistan on digital platforms to bring the issue before the international community, as cited by BNM's post on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)