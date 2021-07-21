Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Amazon prepares to kick off Prime Day in India at midnight on Monday, July 26 2021, that will run for 48 hours, offering Prime members two full days of the best in shopping, savings and blockbuster entertainment from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Prime members can enjoy thousands of deals across Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Everyday Essentials and more. Not a member yet? Join Prime for INR 999/year or INR 329 for three months at amazon.in/prime to enjoy Prime benefits such as free, fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, exclusive deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more.

Additionally, 18-24-year-old customers can also avail the Youth offer on Prime memberships and get 50% off through the two choices of plans. Customers can avail this offer by signing up for Prime and verifying their age to instantly receive 50% cashback.

Prime Day 2021 Deals Sneak Peek

Smartphones and accessories

Select phones will see No cost EMI up to 12 months ensuring high affordability and easy payment tenures

Offers of up to INR 3000 off with coupons and extra up to INR 5000 off on smartphones

Get 6 month Free Screen Replacement and additional 3 months No Cost EMI tenure on HDFC Bank Cards

Up to 20% off on Tecno smartphones with additional Amazon coupons

Up to 30% off on vivo smartphones with an additional up to INR 2500 off with exchange.

Up to 20% off on OPPO smartphones with up to 12 months No cost EMI.

Bestselling mobile accessories will be available starting INR 69

Powerbanks starting INR 399

Headsets starting INR 179

OnePlus Smartphones: Up to INR 4000 off with Coupons and up to INR 5000 extra off on Exchange. Up to 9 Month No EMI offers also available.

Xiaomi Smartphones: Up to 12 Month No Cost EMI, up to extra INR 3000 off on exchange and free screen replacement offers on select models

Samsung Smartphones: Up to INR 10,000 off on Samsung M Series with coupon offers, up to 9 month No Cost EMI and 6 month free screen replacement

iQOO Smartphones: Up to 2000 savings using coupons with attractive EMI offers and free screen replacement offers

Apple iPhones: Great deals on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 Pro

Consumer Electronics

Up to 60% off on electronics and accessories

Up to 60% off on Cameras & accessories

Up to 75% off on Headphones

Up to INR 35000 off on Laptops

Lowest ever prices on bestselling Fitness trackers

Up to 50% off on Smartwatches

Up to 50% off on Printers

Up to 45% off on Tablets

Up to 60% off on Gaming accessories

Up to 70% off on Speakers

Up to 60% off on Data Storage devices

Up to 70% off on High Speed Routers

Up to 50% off on Computer components

Up to 60% off on Soundbars

Up to 50% off on monitors

Up to 70% off on WiFi smart home security cameras

Up to 75% off on Musical Instruments and Accessories

Up to 60% off on stationery, school supplies and office product

TV & Large Appliances

Air conditioners | up to 40% off, NCEMI starting INR 1312/month

Refrigerators | up to 30% off, NCEMI starting INR 694/month

Washing machines | up to 30% off, NCEMI starting INR 766/month

Microwaves | Up to 35% off, NCEMI starting INR 459 /month

Chimneys | Up to 55% off, NCEMI starting INR 450/month

Up to 50 % off on 40 & 43 inch Smart TVs, NCEMI available up to 18 months

Up to 60 % off on Large screen 4K TVs, NCEMI available up to 18 months

Premium TVs Starting INR 1300/month, NCEMI available up to 18 months

Up to 60% off on Smart TVs, NCEMI available up to 18 months

Up to 60% off on Projectors, NCEMI available up to 18 months

Amazon Devices and Alexa

Get the year's best deals on Echo devices, and smart home combos of Echo & Alexa compatible bulbs, TVs, ACs and more

Save big on the bestselling Alexa Smart Home combo of Echo Dot 3rd Gen + smart colour bulb - get it at just INR 2,299

Up to 50% off on Echo smart speakers and smart displays

Buy OnePlus U series TV (50/55/65 inches), get Echo Dot 3rd Gen at no additional cost

Buy Amazon Basics Fire TV Edition 4K smart LED TV (50/55 inches), get Echo Dot 3rd Gen at just INR 999

Get Echo Dot 3rd Gen at just INR 1,499 on purchase of selected smart TVs and ACs

Save big with the year's best deals on Fire TV devices, Kindle eReaders and more

Up to 50% off on Fire TV devices

Get 55% off on Fire TV Stick bundled with annual subscriptions of Zee5, Sony Liv and Voot Select - limited period offer

Up to 50% off on Fire TV Edition smart LED TVs

Up to INR 4,000 off on Kindle eReaders

Exciting offers on Alexa built-in devices

Get great deals on OnePlus and Xiaomi Alexa built-in Smartphones and experience Alexa hands-free on your mobile

Get best ever deals on Alexa built-in TVs, speakers and more

Check out the newly launched Alexa built-in smartwatches: boAt Xtend and Mi Revolve Active

#JustAsk Alexa

Get all the details about the event - explore deals on top brands, small and medium businesses and new launches, Amazon Prime Video & Prime Music releases and more by just asking Alexa on your Alexa enabled devices. Just ask, "Alexa, what is Prime Day?" Android users can explore Prime Day deals and New Launches by tapping the mic icon on top right and saying "Alexa, go to Prime Day deals" and "Alexa, go to Prime Day launches" from anywhere on the Amazon app.

Amazon Fashion

Up to 70% off on Clothing

Up to 70% off on Footwear

Up to 70% off on Watches

Up to 70% off on Fashion Jewellery

Up to 70% off on Bags & Luggage

Up to 70% off on Frames and Sunglasses

Up to 70% off on Handbags and Wallets

Fossil, Michael Kors & More - Min 45% Off

Get great offers on latest fashion smartwatches from French Connection, FCUK, Maxima and more

Up to 60% off on premium silver jewellery by GIVA

Home & Kitchen

Up to 70% off on Kitchen & Home appliances| Top brands |Wide Selection | No-Cost EMI on select products

Up to 70% off on Cookware & Dining | Top brands | Wide selection

Up to 70% off on Home & Decor | Wide Selection, Top Brands

Up to 40% off on Water Purifiers | Top brands | Wide Range | Free Installation

Up to 60% off on Garden & Outdoors | Top Brands | No-Cost EMI available

Minimum 30% off on Cardio & home gym equipment: Treadmills, dumbbells & more | No-Cost EMI on top brands | Free installation Assistance

Up to 40% off on fitness trackers | GOQii, Garmin, Suunto & more | No-Cost EMI on select models

Up to 40% off on cycles and cycling accessories | No-Cost EMI on select models | Top brands

Up to 70% off on fitness & sporting gear from top brands: Reebok, Cult Fit, Hero cycles & more

Up to 45% off on Professional tools | Drill machines, angle grinder, Marble cutters & accessories | NCEMI | Top brands

Up to 50% off: Live Plants and Planters

Bedsheets from Top Brands Starting INR 249 | Min 50% off on premium bedsheets

Smart Lights starting INR 399

Up to 50% off: Solar Panels, Invertors, Batteries and Solar Gadgets

Starting INR 99 Cleaning supplies from top brands such as 3M, Pidilite & Kimberly Clark

Up to 60% off on Car & bike parts & accessories and accessories | Top brands | Wide Selections

Up to 60% off on Professional supplies | Doctors, Engineers, Hobbyists, Movers & packers, Contractors, Small scale retailers, Restaurant owners & chefs | Wide selection | No-Cost EMI available

Up to 25% off Helmets by Steelbird, Vega, Axor, Royal Enfield & more

Furniture

Up to 70% off on Furniture

Up to 70% off on Work from Home furniture, NCEMI starting INR 145/month

Up to 60% off on Home storage and organization

Up to 60% off on Sofas, coffee tables & more, NCEMI starting INR 390/month

Up to 60% off on mattresses, NCEMI starting INR 370/month

Up to 60% off on beds, wardrobes & more, NCEMI starting INR 355/month

Top offers from brands like Pepperfry, Duroflex, Sleepyhead & more

Daily Essentials

Get fit with up to 40% off on Sports Supplements from Big Muscles, Optimum nutrition & more

Stay healthy with up to 25% off on immunity & wellness supplements

Up to 40% off on Healthcare & mobility aids

Up to 20% off on laundry products & cleaning supplies

Indulge in your favourites: Maggi, Cadbury & more with up to 30% off on the range

Enjoy your morning cup of tea & coffee with up to 20% off on beverages

A healthy start to a healthy day: Up to 25% off on breakfast essentials

Happy Babies with up to 50% off Diapers & Wipes from top brands

Up to 40% off Baby Bath & Skin care range

Up to 42% off breast pumps, sterilizers and more

Up to 60% off on Health care devices: Oximeters, BP monitors & more

Up to 60% off on Massagers & wellness devices

Up to 40% off on Pet Food Products

Up to 60% off on Pet Grooming Products

Beauty and Personal Care

Up to 70% off on Beauty & Makeup

Up to 60% off on Bath Shower & Fragrances

Up to 50% off on Luxury Skincare, Haircare & Fragrances

Shampoos, deos & more by WOW | Up to 60% off

Free Lipstick on all MyGlamm products above INR 499

Up to 30% | Trimmers from top brands | Philips, Vega and more

Up to 60% off on Health care devices: Oximeters, BP monitors & more

Books, Games, Toys & More

Up to 70% off on Books, Toys, gaming & more

Up to 50% off on books & e-learning

Save minimum 10% on Indoor toys from top brands

Up to 30% off on top board games from Hasbro & Mattel

2000+ exciting deals across learning toys, games, vehicles & more

Up to 55% off on Video games and accessories

Up to 70% off on business and security software

Buy hand-crafted heritage products from artisans and weavers from Amazon Karigar:

Up to 70% Off on Sambalpuri Sarees from Odisha Handloom

Up to 55% Off on Block Printed Furnishing from Blocks Of India from Rajasthan

Up to 55% Off on Rajasthani Katputli Home Products from JH Gallery

Up to 45% Off on Handmade Blue Pottery Home Products from Shivkripa Blue Pottery from Jaipur

Up to 70% Off on Block Printed Kurtis from Season Creations

Up to 45% Off on Handcrafted Wooden Home Products from Craft Castle from Uttar Pradesh

Up to 50% Off on Block Printed Kurtis from ASCart

Up to 65% Off on Block Printed Kurtis from Vaibhav Industries

Up to 70% Off on Handstitched Shoes from Karaddi from Agra

Up to 45% Off on Bengal Handloom Sarees from TJ Sarees

Shop exciting deals and offers from women entrepreneurs from Amazon Saheli:

Up to 70% off on party accessories and decor item from Party Propz

Up to 45% off on handbags from Zouk

Up to 60% off on cushion cover from Fab Nation

Up to 35% off on Dry Fruits and Nuts from Spicy Cart

Up to 15% off on Home Decor from Pepme

Up to 30% off on electronics and accessories from Brain Freezer

Up to 60% off on clothing and accessories from Vastraa Fusion

Up to 20% off on Premium Nutrition Food Products from Sirimiri

Up to 60% off on headphones from CPU Tech

Up to 70% off on office Products from Craft Maniacs

Grab exciting deals and offers from innovative and emerging brands and start-ups from Amazon Launchpad:

Up to 20% off on Tea by TGL Co. The Good Life Company

Up to 60% off on Home and Kitchen Accessories by RUHE

Up to 50% off on Home & Kitchen products by SOLARA

Up to 40% off on mattress by SleepyCat

Up to 20% off on Grocery products by Nutriorg

Up to 29% Off on Health and Personal care products by DR. VAIDYA'S

Up to 10% off on Nutrition supplements by PRO360

Up to 70% off on Embroidery Kurta by Indiankala4u

Up to 65% off on Beauty and intimate wash products from Skin elements

Up to 30% off on Anti-Theft Backpack by Arctic Fox

Offers by small and medium businesses & Local Shops:

Up to 70% off on Men's shoes from Prolific Global

Up to 47% off on Grocery from B&B Organics

Up to 52% off on Office products from Lad workspaces

Up to 70% off on Backpacks from Fair Deal Traders

Up to 70% off on Pet Products from Dogz & Dudez

Up to 55% off on Serveware from GOODHOMES

Up to 86% off on Cushion overs from V S Lifestyle

Up to 58% off on Phone case from WISHONLINE

Up to 74% off on Furniture from EAGLE FURNITURE

Up to 61% off on Stainless steel products from S&S MARKETING CORPORATION

Up to 88% off on women apparel from Texco

Amazon Programs

Amazon Pantry - Stock up & Save 50% on Monthly Groceries on Amazon Pantry

Amazon Fresh - Get up to INR 150* cashback on fruits, vegetables and groceries.

*T&C apply

Prime Day 2021 New Product Launches

Smartphones

OnePlus Nord 2

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Samsung M21 2021 Edition

iQOO 7 Orange variant

Tecno Camon 17 Series

Consumer Electronics

Lenovo Legion 27-inch QHD Gaming Near Edgeless Monitor, IPS Panel, 165Hz, 1ms, 350 Nits Brightness, Anti-Glare, NVIDIA G-SYNC Technology, TUV Certified Eye Comfort - Y27q-20 (Raven Black)

LG 34-inch (86.7 cm) 21:9 UltraWide QHD/2K (3440 x 1440) Color Calibrated IPS Monitor, sRGB 95%, HDR 10, Height Adjustable, Speaker (7W x 2), HDMI x 2

boAt headphones & smartwatches

Intel powered laptops

AMD powered laptops

Noise headphones & smartwatches

Realme Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro

Boult TWS and Neckband

GoPro HERO9 Black -- Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 5K Vide 20MP Photos 1080p Live Streaming Stabilization, Dual Screen with Free GoPro 3-Way Grip Tripod

Crossbeats Orbit Sport and Ignite 2 smartwatch

Huawei Band 6

Kadence Acoustic Guitars

TV & Large Appliances

IFB 6.5- 7kg Fully Automatic front load washing machine

Whirlpool 190- 300L, single & double door refrigerators

LG 190-215 L single door refrigerator

LG 9kg fully automatic front load washing machine

Godrej 6kg - 8 kg fully automatic top load & front load washing machines

Samsung 198-250L single door & double door refrigerators

Godrej 224-295L single door & double door refrigerators

Whirlpool 1-1.5 Ton Wifi Inverter ACs

LG 55 inch 4K UHD OLED Smart TVs

Sony Bravia XR 65 inch 4K UHD Google TV

Shinco 40 inch Smart LED TVs with Alexa built in

Amazon Fashion

FCUK's Series 2 smart watch with Bluetooth calling & SpO2 monitor

New designs from top clothing brands like USPA, max, Hopscotch, Arrow, Allen Solly

Smart luggage range Evoa from Samsonite

Latest collection in sportswear by Adidas, Puma, Reebok and more

New smartwatches by fashion brands like Maxima, Helix and more

New and trendy styles from brands like Metro, Mochi, Catwalk, Crocs and more

Refreshing new designs for bags and handbags from brands like Lavie, American Tourister, Safari and more

Beauty and Personal Care

Maybelline's Girls Gotta Go Out Kit with everyday makeup and matching mask

Superfoods haircare range by MyGlamm

'Smooth Perfect' range by Schwarzkopf

Lipsticks, Lip Paints and Skincare by Lakme

Nivea's 'Naturally Good' range of shower gels, body lotions and roll-ons

Luxury beauty giftsets from The Body Shop, KAMA Ayurveda and Just Herbs

Ananya Panday signature collection | Hair care range from Vega

Daily Essentials

Surf Excel Capsules - laundry pods

Nescafe Gold Coffee Moments pack

Cadbury Love Occasion chocolate box

Big Muscles Nutrition plant based biotin

Kissan Peanut butter

The Moms Co premium baby wipes

Drools Finsters Fish Food

Home, Furniture & Kitchen Appliances

50+ new launches in Home & kitchen category

Tools & accessories by BOSCH

Cooking essentials from Prestige

Cultsport equipment and gym wear | New models available on Amazon.in

New range of GOQii trackers for Kids

Launches across top brands like Home Centre, Pepperfry, Solimo & more

Stone & Beam, Wudville, Polestar & more brand launches during Prime day

Suunto sports watches and Garmin Venu 2S | Up to 40% off | Amazon exclusive | No-Cost EMI on select models

Water Purifier from Eureka forbes

Water Heater & mixer grinder from Bajaj

Cooking essentials from Prestige

Mixer grinder, pressure cooker & kettles from Pigeon

Toys:

150+ new launches across puzzles, vehicles, slides, learning toys, games from brands Hasbro, Funskool, Smartivity, Shifu and more.

5 New & exciting range of games from Hasbro

5 new Latest learning toys from Shifu and Smartivity

Books & Video games

Tales From My Heart | Digitally signed book by Ruskin Bond

10+ New titles from top publishers like Westland, Dreamland, Om Books International

New launches in Video Game accessories from top brands

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime is designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid Prime members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime. In India, this includes unlimited free shipping, unlimited access to award-winning movies & TV shows with Prime Video, unlimited access to more than 70 million songs, ad-free with Prime Music, a free rotating selection of more than 1,000 books: magazines and comics with Prime Reading, access to free in-game content and benefits with Gaming with Prime, new product launches, early access to Lightning Deals and more. Go to www.amazon.in/prime to learn more about Prime.

