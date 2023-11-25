Discover the Path to Excellence: FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam (FTRE) To Evaluate and Foster the True Potential of Students

New Delhi [India], November 25: Strengthening its legacy as the premier institute for competitive exams in the country, FIITJEE is organising the FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam (FTRE) for students presently in Classes V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X & XI, will be conducted on December 24, 2023, and January 07, 2024, providing students ample opportunities to participate at their convenience. The exam will be conducted through Offline Mode only.

FTRE is meticulously designed to deliver students with a comprehensive platform to unlock their true potential, enabling them to accomplish unprecedented success in competitive exams and beyond.

FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam (FTRE) offers an exceptional benefits and comprehensive platform for students to assess and enhance their competitive exam readiness. FTRE provides students with a realistic prediction of their potential All India Rank in major examinations such as JEE Main, JEE Advanced, NEET, various Olympiads, and NTSE through the Rank Potential Index (RPI). It meticulously evaluates students' analytical skills, IQ, and aptitude while helping them identify their ability to tackle conceptual, analytical, and intuitive thinking questions. FTRE also offers students the invaluable experience of attempting scientifically designed question papers that closely resemble the patterns and marking schemes of national-level competitive and scholastic exams in India. Additionally, students receive detailed analyses of their performance, with insights into concept-wise, chapter-wise, and subject-wise strengths and weaknesses. The exam also assesses examination temperament and provides valuable feedback on potential improvements.

The unparalleled advantages of FTRE contribute to the 360-degree development of students-:

* Assessment of academic capabilities: Parents and children will gain comprehensive insights into a child's academic strengths, including aptitude, comprehension skills, analytical capability, general IQ, and IQ specific to the desired career path.

* Identification of academic inclinations: Recognising a child's subject-wise aptitude at an early stage is essential for making informed decisions about stream selection in class XI, putting them on a successful career path.

* Discover through Scientifically Designed Tests: All of these can't be done through just any test. A child needs scientific testing that also has a pattern similar to various prominent National Level Competitive & Scholastic Exams.

* National Level Academic Standing: FTRE allows students to identify their national level standing, which is paramount for various competitive and academic exams. Post the exam analysis, FIITJEE will offer extensive guidance to parents and students on how to unlock their true potential.

* Discovering the road to optimum success: After all the analysis, parents and child need to know what needs to be done for unravelling his/her total potential manifested & hidden). This is the most crucial step. It needs to be done carefully. The child will be happy working hard, with this clarity rather than feel stressed or even depressed.

Vinod Agrawal, Managing Partner, and Centre Head, FIITJEE Dwarka Centre said, ''FTRE is more than just an exam. It's a tool for transforming a student's academic experience and will set them on course for extraordinary growth in terms of their ability to evaluate their potential, present capability, and real inclinations. I highly recommend that every student who is thinking of joining FIITJEE at any stage must appear in the FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam. This will help him / her to get immense Early Joining Academic Benefits. This is an opportunity to study with the superior learning environment. Furthermore, FTRE serves as a gateway to qualify for prestigious FIITJEE Classroom and Integrated School Programs, as well as access to the Live Online Classroom Program through FIITJEE eSchool, making it a valuable opportunity for students across India".

FTRE is a gold standard to not only evaluate students' IQ, aptitude & academic potential from a national competitive standpoint but also to gauge your analytical skills required for success in an array of competitive/scholastic examinations and careers. FTRE offers new benchmarks for assessing the IQ, aptitude, and academic potential of students, allowing them to excel in competitive exams and diverse career domains.

"By participating in FTRE, students will not only gain a better understanding of their current abilities but also receive the necessary support to chalk a course towards their academic aspirations and future success. Also, the advantages of FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam extend beyond just IIT JEE, empowering students who are pursuing other streams like, Commerce, Arts, or the medical field. Agrawal Concluded".

To register for FTRE, students can either visit www.fiitjee-ftre.com for online registration or visit a nearby FIITJEE centre to register via offline mode.

The last date to register for the FTRE is two days prior to the respective test date. (i.e., 22nd December 2023 for 24th December 2023 Test & 5th January 2024 for 7th January 2024 Test).

For more information, please visit https://fiitjee-ftre.com/

