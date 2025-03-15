VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 15: Incorporated in July 2022 Divine Hira Jewellers Limited specializes in designing and marketing premium 22 Karat gold jewellery. The company caters to wholesalers, showrooms, and retailers with a diverse range of gold jewellery that combines traditional artistry with modern elegance. The company is going to become public as it has announced to raise Rs 31.84 crores via an initial public offering (IPO) by issuing entirely a fresh issue of 35.38 lakh shares.

Also Read | Suicide in Panvel: Woman Pushes Minor Daughter to Death Before Jumping off 29th Floor of High-Rise in Palaspe.

For its SME Initial Public Offering (IPO), Divine Hira Jewellers Iimited has established a issue price of Rs 90 per share. The company's shares will be listed on the NSE SME, with a projected listing date of Monday, March 24, 2025.

Horizon Management Private Limited is the lead manager of the Divine Hira Jewellers IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Divine Hira Jewellers IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking Private Limited.

Also Read | 'Be Kind to Debutants in the Film Fraternity': Sonu Sood Drops Cryptic Post on X Amid Massive Trolling for Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor's 'Nadaaniyan'.

The issue proceeds will be utilized for repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or part, of borrowing availed by the Company, to Meet Working Capital Requirement and General Corporate Purpose

The shares for Divine Hira Jewellers Limited are anticipated to be allotted on Thursday, March 20, 2025 and on Friday, March 21, 2025, the shares will be credited to the demat account of the allottees. Divine Hira Jewellers IPO price is Rs 90 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1600. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is Rs 1.44 Lacs. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (3,200 shares) amounting to Rs 2.88 Lacs.

The company is a wholesaler of gold jewellery, silver articles, bullions, and coins in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Their collection comprises various designs crafted to meet diverse preferences. Products include necklaces, mangalsutras, chains, malas, rings, pendants, bracelets, bangles, kadas, coins, and wedding jewellery. They emphasize localized design, ensuring creations resonate with regional tastes.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)