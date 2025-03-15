Panvel, March 15: A shocking incident of suicide and murder has come to light from Maharashtra, where a 37-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the 29th floor of a high-rise in Panvel area. Police officials said that the woman ended her life after pushing her eight-year-old daughter to death. The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday morning, March 12, at a residential building in Marathon Nexon at Palaspe in Panvel.

The deceased woman and her daughter were identified as Maithili Dua and Myra. According to a report in Indian Express, Dua locked herself in the room with her daughter Myra at around 8.30 AM on Wednesday, March 12. The woman's husband Ashishg kept banging on the door; however, Dua did not open the door. He also told cops that he heard his minor daughter going on asking Maithali to open the door. Thane Shocker: Man Thrashes 53-Year-Old Mother After She Refuses To Give Him Money for Drugs in Maharashtra, Case Registered.

Post this, the woman allegedly threw her daughter off the balcony of their house before jumping herself. Ashish looked down the window from another room and saw his wife and daughter lying on the ground. Soon locals gathered at the spot and alerted the police who rushed the victims to a government hospital where they were declared dead before admission.

In his statement, Ashish told cops that his wife Maithali was under mental distress and was receiving treatment for the same. Acting on Ashish's complaint, the police registered a case of murder against Maithali and an accidental death report regarding her suicide. While Ashish has claimed mental distress behind Maithalu's suicide, her family members claimed harassment caused by Ashish. Navi Mumbai Shocker: 3 Months After Break Up, Man Kills Ex-Lover in New Panvel Area Over Suspicion of Victim’s Affair, Suffers Serious Injuries During Suicide Bid.

During the preliminary investigation, cops found that the couple tied the knot 13 years ago and have been staying at a high-rise in Panvel since sometime. The deceased woman, who was a homemaker, hailed from Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) in Maharashtra, while Ashish, a civil contractor, was from Agra.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

