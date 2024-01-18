Business News | DJ Dental College Launches DJ Clinico Excellencia Academy Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18: DJ College of Dental Sciences and Research, Niwari Road, Modinagar, Delhi NCR, has launched the DJ Clinico Excellencia Academy. The DJ Clinico Excellencia Academy conducted its first academic program recently in the form of a conclave of eight advanced certified and fellowship courses. The courses offered are in implantology, facial aesthetics, digital smile designing and dental photography, lasers, basic life support, oral sedation, inhalation sedation and practice management. Agency News ANI| A+ A-

BusinessWire India Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18: DJ College of Dental Sciences and Research, Niwari Road, Modinagar, Delhi NCR, has launched the DJ Clinico Excellencia Academy. The DJ Clinico Excellencia Academy conducted its first academic program recently in the form of a conclave of eight advanced certified and fellowship courses. The courses offered are in implantology, facial aesthetics, digital smile designing and dental photography, lasers, basic life support, oral sedation, inhalation sedation and practice management. Dr Shipra Jadika, Professor and Head of Pediatric Dentisty at DJ Dental College and Chief Convenor of the DJ Clinico Excellencia Academy shared, "the emphasis is on small batch size, live demonstrations and hands on based clinical training programmes so that delegates can get maximum patient exposure for eg implantology colloquium includes both surgical and prosthetic modules, where the delegates will get the exposure of completing at least two implant cases on their own." Dr Deepti Jawa, Professor in the department of Pediatric Dentistry and a co-convenor of the program added, "we are humbled to see the participants from across the country taking part in our very first program under the aegis of DJ Clinico Excellencia Academy, it speaks of the confidence people have in us as an institution and established brand in dental medical education. We are already working on designing a range of workshops that will add to the repertoire of knowledge of young medical professionals." The conclave was conducted by distinguished practitioners and leading experts in their respective fields. The implantology session was conducted by Dr. Praful Bali, a renowned implantologist. The facial aesthetics course was conducted by Dr. Mridu Miglani, founder and director of the Aesthetic Institute of India. The facial aesthetics course is being conducted as a fellowship program in association with the University of Messina, Italy. Dr. Shipra Jadika, a specialist aesthetician as well, also conducted sessions for facial aesthetics. There was also a module on basic life support conducted by Dr. Deepti Jawa, an AHA Trained BLS Trainer. A session on digital dentistry and dental photography was conducted by Dr. Supreeth SM, an expert in cosmetic dentistry. While Dr. Monica Gupta, Professor DAV dental college Yamunanagar and Dr Shipra Jaidka an authority on inhalation sedation conducted a session on clinical anxiety management by use of oral and inhalation sedation. A detailed demonstration on the use of dental lasers and their applications was conducted by Dr. Sanjay Jain who holds a Masters in Laser Dentistry from Vienna, Austria, and is a leading authority on the subject. While Dr Deepti Jawa also held a session on dental practice management. These hands on modules aim at guiding young medical professionals to navigate the allied fields of dentistry, facial aesthetics and medicine. "What differentiated DJ Clinico-Excellencia's program was their emphasis on practice and real-life application of concepts that often remain confined to textbooks," added, Dr Arshdeep Kaur, a participant who is faculty member at Desh Bhagat Dental College and Hospital, Mandi, Punjab. "These are fields that are commercially lucrative and not a part of the prescribed syllabus in our undergraduate or postgraduate programs," added another participant, Dr Sujata Datta, who is currently pursuing MDS at DJ Dental College. Rhitik Jassar, COO, DJ Group of Institutions, expressed that "the credit for this program goes to Dr. Shipra and Dr. Deepti and the department of paediatric dentistry. They are leading the path in showing what can be possible within the four walls of an institution if you have a vision and the courage to execute. We are committed to extending all resources, autonomy, and support required to make DJ Clinico Excellencia the premier institute for hands-on training in dentistry and allied fields." Dr Smiti Klaire, CEO, DJ Group of Institutions, added that "Dr Shipra and Dr Deepti are home-grown intellectual talent and have been a part of our institution for more than 20 years. I extend my congratulations to entire team working under the competent leadership of Dr. Pradeep Shukla." DJ College of Dental Sciences and Research is based on a 75 acre campus in Modinagar in Delhi NCR that also houses an ayurvedic, nursing and pharmacy college. DJ Dental College is amongst the oldest private dental colleges in Uttar Pradesh. It is run under the aegis of Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation (JDMEHF) established by Ajit Singh Jassar in 1997. JDMEHF was recently felicitated with the award for Excellence in Medical Education by CollegeDunia, a leading student platform. 