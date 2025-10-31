Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): Global ports and logistics major DP World has pledged to invest an additional USD 5 billion in India to strengthen its integrated supply chain network, which supports both exports and domestic trade, as per a company statement.

This is in addition to the USD 3 billion that DP World has already invested in India over the past three decades, the company statement said.

"These investments are focused on strengthening India's infrastructure backbone, advancing multimodal connectivity, and enhancing the nation's competitiveness in global trade," it said.

Announced at the ongoing India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, this development comes on the heels of five Memorandums of Association (MoUs) that DP World signed in the august presence of the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal.

The MoUs aim to forge industry partnerships that are expected to unlock significant opportunities for business and employment across India's maritime ecosystem.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said in the company statement, "DP World has been a part of India's growth story for nearly three decades. This new investment combined with the strategic partnerships, reaffirm our commitment to advancing India's maritime and logistics industry and cementing the nation's position in global trade. Aimed at further lowering logistics costs, supporting local manufacturing, and expanding access to markets across the country, these initiatives will strengthen India's innovative and sustainable maritime capabilities."

"We are fully aligned with India's national priorities like PM Gati Shakti, Sagarmala, and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. Our shared commitment to building a connected, confident, and self-reliant India is helping the country chart out a bold course toward global maritime leadership," Bin Sulayem added.

The MoUs signed by DP World at the India Maritime Week span green coastal shipping, shipbuilding, ship repair, skill development, and advanced freight mobility -- all aimed at accelerating the sector's sustainable growth and efficiency.

These agreements include:

Unifeeder, a DP World company, and Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited exchanging an MoU to advance green coastal and short-sea shipping across India. This partnership will focus on developing and scaling commercially sustainable coastal shipping services, enabling a cleaner and more efficient logistics ecosystem.

An agreement of Heads of Terms between Cochin Shipyard Limited and Drydocks World aimed at expanding and operating the International Ship Repair Facility in Kochi. The collaboration will facilitate future growth in India's maritime capabilities and strengthen the nation's position as an emerging hub for global maritime services.

Cochin Shipyard Limited, Drydocks World - a DP World company, and Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding signing a tripartite MoU to jointly advance skill development in shipbuilding and repair. The partnership seeks to enhance India's maritime talent pool, positioning the nation as a global hub for shipbuilding expertise.

Cochin Port Authority and DP World coming together to enhance maritime infrastructure in Kerala.Through this initiative, both partners will work to upgrade handling facilities at DP World's International Container Transshipment Terminal at Kochi, thereby boosting operational efficiency and regional trade capacity.

An agreement between Deendayal Port Authority, DP World, and Nevomo (MagRail) to enable the designing and installation of a 750-metre MagRail Booster pilot track within the port, setting the stage for the next generation of automated, low-emission port operations in India.

DP World's network in India covers more than 200 locations, with over 24,000 direct and indirect jobs in the country.

"The investment and partnerships announced at India Maritime Week 2025 will help the company expand its footprint and reinforce the role of trade as a force for good - creating jobs, accelerating development and improving access to goods for millions worldwide," DP World said.

Being organised from October 27-31, 2025, under the theme "Uniting Oceans, One Maritime Vision", IMW 2025 showcases India's strategic roadmap to emerge as a global maritime hub and a leader in the Blue Economy. (ANI)

