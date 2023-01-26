Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's most prestigious award ceremony, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 is nearing and like every year, the grand Award Ceremony is expected to be full of memorable moments. While preparing for the main award ceremony, the 22nd of January has proven to be a grand success for DPIFF as the team held a star-studded Press Conference at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. Industry luminaries such as Aditya Roy Kapur and Jacqueline Fernandez were among the estimable personalities who attended the event anchored by Sharman Joshi.

Jacqueline Fernandez was invited to unveil the special invitation for DPIFF 2023 curated by Izzhaar, and Sharman Joshi shed light on the purpose of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, outlining the unshakeable principles as well as the enthusiasm with which the ceremony is held each year. The power of cinema to unite populations under a celebratory umbrella was thematically depicted at the conference, and the honourable Home Minister's letter in support of the organisation's efforts was also unveiled. The various Tourism, Association, Powered by, Co-Powered by, Satellite, Streaming, Invitation, Beverage, and Support Partners were also introduced at the Press Conference.

Also Read | Tesla Sales Up 51% in 2022, Net Income Doubles Amid Elon Musk’s Twitter Saga.

DPIFF ecstatically showcased the official Co-Powered By Partners for 2023 Award Ceremony. Founded in the year 1959, Nutrilite by Amway has truly come a long way. Today, it is one of the leading FMCG direct selling companies in India itself, and is consistently working towards creating a robust ecosystem of health, fitness, and beauty. Amway is a spirited supporter of the government's vision of Make in India and has taken steps to implement the same in an entrepreneurial manner. DPIFF 2023 will be Co-Powered by Nutrilite by Amway, the leading provider of vitamins and dietary supplements across the globe. They have carried out thorough research in the field of plant-based supplements and organic products so that India can advance one thriving step at a time.

Simpl's checkout network believes in making shopping seamless by reimagining the world of credit-based payment. As the first mobile platform to empower retailers and customers in such a manner, the app is truly an example of innovation at your fingertips. The team behind the app has its entrepreneurial spirit rooted in the values of trust and transparency which will undoubtedly allow consumers and merchants alike to take control of their own commercial experience.

Also Read | Pathaan Ending Explained: How Mid-Credit Scenes Connect Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Film to YRF Spy Universe and Trolls SRK-Salman Khan Haters (SPOILER ALERT).

Metro Shoes began its journey in 1955 with its first store on Colaba Causeway and has now expanded to 644 stores spread across 147 cities in India. The brand is a popular household name in the country and has also teamed up with international companies like Crocs. Metro Shoes prides itself in creating innovative environmental solutions such as solar powered warehouses and a sustainable range of footwear made of recycled plastic bottles. It is a true testament to the positive impact that philanthropic Indian companies can have on the global market.

TTK Prestige has been a household name in Indian kitchens for over 60 years. The TTK Group was founded in 1928, and the flagship company TTK Prestige Ltd. has been spearheading innovation made possible by the generational reservoir of knowledge it has inculcated over time. The brand produces thoroughly researched high quality products which are manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities.

The Entertainment and Film Industry exists as a testament to the creativity of the human mind, which can only be fashioned into art when one stops to savour that which life has to offer. In the pursuit of creating cultural connects through art and film, a creative journey is incomplete without moments of reflection. Black Dog Soda is a modern symbol of the same, turning leisure into an act of creation-which makes it the perfect Beverage Partner to join the bandwagon of DPIFF 2023, encouraging creatives and patrons to savour the pause whilst on this creative journey.

DPIFF is all set to host its annual award ceremony to celebrate the rich heritage of Indian cinema. The recent Press Conference gave attendees a glimpse into the grand splendour one will witness in the month of February. DPIFF 2023 will pay tribute to the stalwarts of the Entertainment and Film Industry in India and commemorate the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji. For the main gala event, DPIFF has endeavoured to embark on a journey through the annals of the silver screen, aiming to highlight the theme of Cinematic Tourism. The prestigious platform plans to honour the diversity of India with an evening of revelry that will feature cultural splendour from all corners of the nation, while saluting the spectacular talent of the land. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 under the support of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, Co-Powered by Nutrilite by Amway, Simpl, Metro Shoes & TTK Prestige; Beverage Partner Black Dog Soda, will be held on the 20th of February, and will be streamed live 7PM onwards, on ZEE5.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is India's only independent international film festival, and it is on a mission to toast the work of aspiring, young, independent, and professional filmmakers. DPIFF aims to felicitate those artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and have shown true promise, along with the dedication to excel. The mission, as always, is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The team believes that the medium of cinema as well as TV series are artforms that hold the power to bridge cultures and illuminate the universality of the human experience.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023, you may visit www.instagram.com/dpiff_official.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)