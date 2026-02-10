SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: Dr Ashish Bangar, Consultant Surgical Oncologist based in Pune, has been nominated in Outlook Magazine's "Best Doctors of Maharashtra - Pune 2025", recognising his work in surgical oncology and cancer care delivery. The nomination highlights contributions by clinicians across the state in areas including clinical outcomes, ethical practice, and service development.

The recognition comes at a time when cancer care in India is increasingly focused on early diagnosis, coordinated treatment planning, and reduced delays in care. According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), delays in diagnosis and treatment initiation remain a significant challenge in cancer outcomes, particularly in urban-semi-urban settings.

Dr Bangar has over a decade of experience in surgical oncology and holds qualifications including MBBS, MS, and DrNB (Surgical Oncology). His clinical practice covers breast, ovarian, gynecological, colorectal, peritoneal, head and neck, and select gastrointestinal cancers. His work reflects a broader shift in oncology toward structured care pathways that integrate diagnosis, surgery, and post-treatment follow-up.

One of the key developments associated with his practice is the establishment of Crystal Onco Care (COC) Cancer Centre in Thergaon, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune. The centre was set up to address procedural delays often faced by patients during diagnostic work-ups. At the facility, a coordinated diagnostic process has been implemented to enable clinical evaluation, imaging coordination, biopsy planning, and counselling within a shorter timeframe, depending on clinical suitability.

This approach aligns with national recommendations that emphasise timely diagnosis as a critical factor in improving cancer outcomes. Studies published by the National Cancer Grid of India have noted that structured diagnostic pathways can reduce patient attrition and treatment delays.

Clinically, Dr Bangar's surgical work includes procedures for advanced ovarian cancer, peritoneal malignancies, and colorectal cancers, including cases requiring multivisceral resections. In breast cancer management, his practice includes breast-conserving surgeries, sentinel lymph node biopsies, and image-guided procedures, which are part of standard treatment protocols in appropriately selected cases.

He has also performed minimally invasive surgeries such as laparoscopic and robotic procedures for gastro-esophageal junction tumours, rectal cancers, gastrectomies, and hemicolectomies, where clinically indicated. Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols are incorporated in perioperative care to support postoperative recovery and reduce hospital stays, in line with internationally accepted surgical guidelines.

Beyond surgical practice, Dr Bangar has been involved in cancer awareness and early detection initiatives across Pune and parts of Maharashtra. These initiatives have focused on educating the public about symptom recognition, lifestyle-related risk factors, and the importance of screening, particularly for breast and gynecological cancers. Public health experts have consistently highlighted awareness and screening as essential components of cancer control strategies in India.

Dr Bangar has also participated in public discussions on cancer prevention and early detection through mainstream media platforms, including health-focused television programmes. Such engagements aim to disseminate evidence-based information and encourage timely medical consultation.

At Crystal Onco Care, patient management follows a multidisciplinary model. The clinical team includes specialists from medical oncology, radiation oncology, and reconstructive surgery, enabling coordinated decision-making across treatment stages. Multidisciplinary tumour boards are increasingly recommended by oncology bodies as a standard of care for complex cancer cases.

According to colleagues and patients, consultations emphasise explanation of diagnosis, treatment options, and expected outcomes in clear language, supporting informed decision-making. This approach aligns with patient-centred care principles advocated by national and international oncology guidelines.

As cancer incidence continues to rise in India, healthcare experts stress the importance of systems that prioritise timely diagnosis, evidence-based treatment, and coordinated care delivery. The recognition of clinicians such as Dr Bangar reflects ongoing efforts within the medical community to strengthen cancer care pathways at the regional level.

Dr Ashish Bangar currently consults at Crystal Onco Care Cancer Centre, Thergaon, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune.

