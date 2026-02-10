Thyamagondlu (Karnataka) [India], February 10 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday met with the family of Chandan Kumar, a techie from Karnataka, who was murdered in Toronto, Canada.

G Parameshwara offered his condolences and assured the family of his support.

After meeting the family, Parameshwara, in a post on X, said, "The talented Chandan Kumar, who was working as a project manager in a software company in Toronto, was the only son of the retired teacher couple Nandan Kumar. Seeing the parents' wail of grief at losing the son who was supposed to live well and be their support filled his heart with immense distress. I pray that the divine grants the family the strength to bear this sorrow."

Earlier, speaking to the reporters, G Parmeshwara said that the investigation of the murder is underway in Canada.

"Chandan Kumar (techie from Karnataka) has been murdered in Canada. We have not yet received information about the reason behind the killing. May his soul rest in peace," he said.

"An investigation into the murder is underway there. Our High Commissioner to Canada is in discussions to repatriate the body. The body may be brought back within the next three to four days," he added.

According to the Toronto Police, Chandan Kumar was killed in a shooting incident in the parking lot of Woodbine Shopping Centre in the Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27 area.

The victim was found with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital, the police said. (ANI)

