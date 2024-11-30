From Left to Right: Dr Y Krishnamurthy, Vishnu Sharma, Dr. Dinesh Shahra, Nagratnam Sharma and Meera Rajda

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30: In a significant step toward promoting sustainable agriculture and preserving India's indigenous cattle breeds, Dr. Dinesh Shahra, the renowned philanthropist and founder of the Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF), visited Gau Shakti cow camps in Poochakad Periya and Bajakudlu Perla villages, Kerala.

The Gau Shakti initiative, a collaboration between DSF and Ramchandrapura Mattha under the guidance of Shankaracharya Raghveshwar Bharati Ji, emphasizes the pivotal role of cows, cattle, and bulls in fostering ecological balance and sustainable living.

Dr. Shahra was joined by Meera Rajda, DSF Head, and Dr. Krishnamurthy, Project Head from Ramchandrapura Mattha. Both expressed their gratitude for DSF's dedication to this cause and lauded Shankaracharya Ji's visionary leadership in championing the welfare of indigenous cattle.

"Cows and bulls are the backbone of Indian agrarian society, contributing in ways that transcend generations," Dr. Shahra remarked during the event. Highlighting the multifaceted benefits of cattle, he emphasized how even aging cows play a crucial role by providing organic manure, biogas, and fostering a spiritual aura that promotes positivity and harmony.

Dr. Shahra praised the innovative efforts of Vishnu Sharma's Musical Gaushala, where cows are nurtured with classical music, showcasing a harmonious blend of culture and care.

As part of the camp's activities, Dr. Shahra actively participated in Gau Puja, tree plantation drives, and explored the creative use of cow dung for eco-friendly products such as diyas. These practices not only promote sustainability but also reduce environmental impact.

Concluding his visit, Dr. Shahra reaffirmed his commitment to the Gau Shakti initiative, reiterating the importance of preserving indigenous cattle for a sustainable future. He expressed gratitude for the guidance and blessings of Shankaracharya Raghveshwar Bharati Ji, whose unwavering support continues to inspire the movement.

Through DSF's Gau Shakti initiative, Dr. Dinesh Shahra remains steadfast in his mission to integrate traditional wisdom with modern sustainability practices, ensuring a harmonious coexistence with nature.

