Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 9: Dr. Doodley, a pioneering pet healthcare platform focusing on convenient at-home veterinary services and first of its kind Vet Clinics (VCs), announces its first institutional funding from Campus Fund. The capital infusion will accelerate Dr. Doodley 's expansion plans, enabling the establishment of VCs and enhancement of its mobile veterinary services. The founding team of Dr. Doodley comprises Utsav Bisaria, a Chartered Accountant and former EY consultant, and Yash Ladda, a Chartered Accountant, CFA Level 2 holder with roots in a business family. This dynamic duo combines deep financial acumen with firsthand understanding of pet care challenges being pet parents themselves, and having experienced the gaps in India's veterinary infrastructure. Utsav Bisaria, commented, "The pet healthcare market presents an immense opportunity to transform how we care for our beloved companions. With this pre-seed funding, we take a significant step towards realizing affordable and accessible pet healthcare, engineered for convenience and operational efficiency, particularly in urban markets." Yash Ladda, commented, "In the US, spending on pets has surpassed spending on children--a trend that is beginning to take root in urban India as well. The rising demand for home healthcare services is transitioning from a convenience to a necessity and is set to follow a path similar to the rapid growth of quick commerce. Dr. Doodley is set to lead this transformation." At the core of Dr. Doodley 's innovative approach lies its Vet Clinic (VC) model, designed to revolutionize pet healthcare delivery. Each VC serves as a hub equipped with comprehensive diagnostic and surgical facilities, capable of serving an 8-10 km radius - significantly larger than traditional clinics' 2-3 km coverage. The company has already served over 2,000 paying customers in the past six months through its at-home veterinary services and online consultations.

Devvrat Vaid from the Campus Fund deal team said, "In an era where pet ownership is rapidly evolving into pet parenthood, the pet healthcare market unveils vast opportunities for innovation. It's particularly encouraging to witness student entrepreneurs pioneering solutions that address critical gaps in urban pet care infrastructure while prioritizing convenience and accessibility." The pet healthcare market in India, currently valued at $682 Million (Rs. 5,731 Crores), is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19% to reach $2.3 Billion by 2031. Dr. Doodley aims to capture this growing market by offering end-to-end pet healthcare solutions, from teleconsultations and home visits to advanced diagnostics and surgical procedures through its innovative VC network.

