Pausha Putrada Ekadashi, also called Vaikuntha Ekadashi or Mukkoti Ekadashi, is a very auspicious and significant Hindu observance. The auspicious day occurs on the 11th day of the waxing moon during the Pusha month of the Hindu calendar. It typically falls between the months of December and January. The occasion is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, who is worshipped on this day. Devotees visit temples and pray to Lord Vishnu and seek blessings for prosperity, happiness, and grace. Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2025 falls on Friday, January 10. It is common tradition to share wishes on this day. Scroll below for Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2025 greetings. Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Vaikuntha Ekadashi With New WhatsApp Status Messages and Greetings.

On this day, devotees celebrate with joy, enthusiasm, and devotion, offering tulsi leaves, sweets, and fruits as Prasad. The Ekadashi is considered very auspicious because it is believed that the gates of heaven, or Vaikuntha Dwar, open on this day. Many devotees observe a strict fast to attain moksha and reach heaven. Fasting on this Ekadashi is considered as powerful as fasting on 23 other Ekadashis. If you are looking for messages to share with loved ones, you have come to the right place. To help, we have curated a list of Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2025 wishes and greetings, Vaikuntha Ekadashi HD images and wallpapers, and Mukkoti Ekadashi quotes and messages. Vaikuntha Ekadashi Images & Wishes: Mukkoti Ekadashi Date, Significance and Vrat Katha Related to Lord Vishnu Festival.

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Wishes

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Vaikuntha Ekadashi Greetings

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Messages

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Vaikuntha Ekadashi Images

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Wallpapers

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi (Photo Credits: File Photo)

In Hindu mythology, the Vaikuntha refers to the abode of Lord Vishnu, where there is only abundance. The Vaishnava Hindus especially observe a fast on this day to reach heaven or Lord Vishnu’s abode. It is believed that passing away on this day helps one attain freedom from the cycle of life and death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2025 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).