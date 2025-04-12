NewsVoir

Geneva [Switzerland], April 12: Dr. Kanans Visvanats, an internationally acclaimed researcher and thought leader, has been appointed as Principal Researcher for the United Nations Commission on Science and Technology for Development (CSTD). His Engagement with the UN Set to Drive Transformative Progress in Scientific Research. Currently serving as a Garwood Innovation Fellow at the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley, and a Senior Research Scholar at the Latvian Academy of Sciences, Dr. Visvanats is renowned for his groundbreaking contributions in scientific research, innovation, and strategic development. His extensive expertise in academia, global policymaking, and technological innovation positions him as a driving force behind transformative solutions to contemporary global challenges.

Latvia is emerging as a pivotal destination for scientific research and technological innovation, affirmed Dr. Kannan Kanans Visvanats, Principal Researcher for the United Nations Commission on Science and Technology for Development (CSTD). "With a strategic focus on innovation-driven economic growth, Latvia is solidifying its position as a premier hub for cutting-edge advancements. Latvia's strategic focus on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and export-driven growth is set to accelerate advancements in scientific research and technological innovation. As global investors recognize Latvia's business-friendly environment and innovation potential, the nation is fast becoming a key player in cutting-edge industries, paving the way for sustainable economic expansion. FDI & Exports will be the mantra for Latvia's Growth in Science & Technology". Said Dr. Kannan Kanans Visvanats.

Latvia's dedication to fostering innovation has been recognized globally, as reflected in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2024, where the country is ranked 42nd. It excels in key innovation indicators, including infrastructure, creative outputs, business sophistication, and institutional framework, highlighting its transformation into an emerging innovation powerhouse.

Economic Growth & Innovation Impact

Latvia's dynamic approach to economic transformation emphasizes technological development and innovation as key drivers. As a small yet agile economy, the nation capitalizes on technological advancements, productivity improvements, and strategic investments to maintain competitiveness.

* According to World Economics, Latvia's GDP in 2024 is estimated at $87 billion (PPP), with a projected increase to $89 billion in 2025-a 21% surge compared to World Bank estimates.

* Latvia's investment appeal continues to grow, with active Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) reaching 4.2% of nominal GDP in December 2024, compared to 3.1% in the previous quarter.

* The Latvia Investment and Development Agency (LIAA) facilitated 45 new investment projects worth 655.4 million euros, creating over 2,000 high-quality jobs across sectors such as advanced manufacturing, IT, renewable energy, and aviation.

Booming Foreign Investment & Special Economic Zones (SEZs)

Latvia's investor-friendly environment has led to an unprecedented surge in foreign investments:

* Active foreign investment projects have risen from 4 billion euros in 2023 to approximately 11 billion euros in 2024, demonstrating a 175% increase.

* The strategic use of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) has played a crucial role in attracting global investors, offering tax incentives and streamlined regulatory frameworks that enhance Latvia's competitiveness.

Latvia's Innovation Momentum

With a clear commitment to innovation and economic expansion, Latvia is positioning itself as a European leader in technology-driven growth, attracting world-class scientists, investors, and entrepreneurs. The nation's forward-thinking policies and strategic initiatives underscore its ability to shape the future of research and industry on the global stage.

Dr Kanans Visvanats has made significant contributions to the fields of innovation and Academic Research. Dr Kanans Visvanats is a Garwood Innovation Fellow at the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley, and a Senior Research Scholar at the Latvian Academy of Sciences. Dr Kanans Visvanats holds the prestigious title of Research Fellow at the Royal Society of Chemistry, UK.

Dr Kanans Visvanats has made remarkable intellect and groundbreaking contributions have solidified his position as a driving force behind innovative scientific research. Dr. Visvanats epitomizes the values of global progress, leveraging his expertise to address critical challenges and foster sustainable development. With a mission to advance humanity through science and technology, his work at the CSTD inspires generations to dream beyond boundaries and strive for excellence. Dr Kanans Visvanats has been honored with prestigious awards such as the Albert Schweitzer Medal in Science and the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Award. He is also a co-author of the book Smart Villages - A Game-Changing Innovation in Social Engineering.

