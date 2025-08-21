VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 21: In a historic moment for India's expanding global tourism presence, Dr. P. B. Boss, Chairman of the Osaka Group, has officially taken charge as the Honorary Tourism Commissioner - India to the European Union, under the auspices of the India-EU Trade Council. This appointment reflects India's growing influence in shaping international tourism strategies and digital transformation.

The Appointment Ceremony

The appointment ceremony, held in New Delhi, was marked by the presence of distinguished international dignitaries and government representatives. The event was graced by H.E. Mr. Amraram Gurjar, IFS, Former Deputy Ambassador of India to Italy and Incoming High Commissioner of India to Malawi; H.E. Mr. Leonard Mengezi, High Commissioner of Malawi to India; representatives from the India Commonwealth Council and the India-Africa Trade Council; Mr. Asif, President of the India Economic Trade Organization (IETO); and Mr. Prakash Soni, Chairman of INDIA-SADC.

A Symbol of India's Expanding Tourism Influence

In his remarks, Dr. Boss expressed deep gratitude for the appointment, stating: "This prestigious role is not just a personal milestone, but a bridge of friendship and opportunity between India, Europe, and the world fostering cultural exchange, tourism innovation, and global collaboration."

The Osaka Legacy - Three Decades of Excellence

With over 32 years of experience in travel and tourism, Dr. Boss has transformed Osaka Group into one of Asia's most respected conglomerates. The Group's presence spans multiple verticals including travel, tourism, education, real estate, and global digital platforms. At the heart of this journey lies OsakaConnect.com, the world's first travel hypermarket and super app. With 18 offices across India and 9 offices worldwide, OsakaConnect.com is set to revolutionize the way travel is booked, marketed, and experienced empowering both travelers and tourism enterprises.

Vision: From Offline to Online - A Global Tourism Transformation

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is reshaping industries at unprecedented speed, and tourism cannot remain an exception. Every sector is being transformed by technology, and in the same way, Osaka Group is committed to bringing every area of travel from offline to online. At the same time, the post-Corona period has dramatically shifted human behavior. Travel has become a renewed cultural need, with people eager to explore not just globally but also across every corner of their own country. An online platform accelerates this culture, opening opportunities for nations to showcase their full tourism potential from local treasures to international attractions.

Three Levels of Transformation

1. Micro Level (National Impact): Streamline unorganized travel sectors into an organized, revenue-driven model. Digitize government and public travel systems for efficiency and transparency.

Onboard each country's tourism products and services into one structured online system.

2. Macro Level (Global Reach): Enable countries to showcase and market their tourism offerings globally through a unified digital platform. Build stronger bilateral and multilateral tourism collaborations between India, the EU, and beyond.

3. Global Ecosystem Level: Create a world tourism ecosystem where every country transitions from offline to online. Integrate global alliances in travel and tourism, powered by cutting-edge technology. Ensure every nation becomes part of a connected, digital-first tourism future.

Responsibilities as Honorary Tourism Commissioner

In this prestigious role, Dr. Boss will not only build the India-EU bridge for tourism but also work on: Accelerating digital adoption in tourism worldwide; Encouraging post-Corona travel culture, connecting people to cross-border and domestic opportunities; Engaging with diplomats, ministries, and trade councils to ensure cultural exchange, ease of travel, and global partnerships; Promoting sustainable, inclusive, and technology-driven growth for tourism entrepreneurs and small businesses; Advancing India's global presence while supporting the international community in moving towards a fully online ecosystem.

"Tourism is not just about destinations it is about creating a connected world. In this Fourth Industrial Revolution, every sector is transforming, and tourism must lead from offline to online. Through the India-EU bridge, we will help nations move from fragmented to unified, from local to global. Together, we can build the world's first truly universal travel ecosystem." - Dr. P. B. Boss

