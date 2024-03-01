PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1: Bollywood Town Lifestyle Awards 2024, an initiative of Bollywood Town magazine, was recently organised by Eventz Factory, Presented by Jio News, Powered by Vazirs Fragrance, Jewellery Partner Pylon Jewellers, Radio Partner 92.7 Big FM. Dr. Padmakar Nandekar was awarded this prestigious JIO Bollywood Life & Wealth Coach Award 2024 at this glamorous ceremony held at Hotel Orchid Santacruz, Mumbai. Esteemed Bollywood star Isha Koppikar presented the award, recognizing Dr. Nandekar's exceptional contributions to life coaching and wealth management within the Bollywood industry.

Dr. Nandekar, leading Universal Communications Ltd, heads a distinguished Advertising Agency excelling in television channel rights, blockbuster movie promotions, and event and film sponsorships. Over decades, he launched and managed notable TV channels like DD Metro and Zee Cinema, plus various regional ones across India. Beginning as a Dairy Supervisor, his journey evolved through degrees in Dairy Technology and Marketing & Production, governmental roles, and entrepreneurship. Beyond business, he's a polymath delving into spiritual practices like Vipassana and Isha Yoga, engaging in holistic forums. His philanthropy shines through Rotary International affiliations, earning prestigious accolades like the "Presidential Citation with Distinction" and "Rotary Foundation District Service Award."

The JIO Bollywood Life & Wealth Coach Award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to life coaching and wealth management within the Bollywood industry.

Accepting the JIO Bollywood Life & Wealth Coach Award 2024, Dr. Padmakar Nandekar expressed gratitude, stating, "I am deeply honored to receive this prestigious award. It is a testament to the collective efforts of my team and mentors who have supported me throughout my journey. I am committed to empowering individuals and contributing to the growth of our industry."

For more information about Dr. Padmakar Nandekar, kindly visit website www.drpadmakar.com

