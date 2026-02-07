Mumbai, February 07: The results for all eight Shillong Teer games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, and Khanapara Teer, will be announced throughout the day on February 07, 2026. The participants of the Shillong Teer lottery can check the latest updates about the results and winning numbers on online platforms such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com, and shillongteerresult.co.com. Lottery enthusiasts can also check the Shillong Teer Live Result Chart below to see the winning numbers for February 07.

The Shillong Teer games are held at the Shillong Polo Stadium twice daily, from Monday to Saturday, in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2. Sundays are observed as a holiday, and no Teer matches are conducted on that day. A total of eight Teer games are played under the Shillong Teer banner, running from morning until late evening, with results announced after both rounds conclude. The eight games include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 06, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on February 07, 2026: Where To Check Live Result Chart, Winning Numbers

If you are searching for how to check Shillong Teer Result and where to check the winning numbers of Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, and other Teer games, we have you covered! Shillong Teer enthusiasts can head over to websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com, and shillongteerresult.co.com to check the winning numbers under "Shillong Teer Result for February 07, 2026" section. Lottery players can also find the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 in the Shillong Teer Result Chart displayed below.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round - 14

Second Round - 05

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 68

Second Round - 54

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round - 59

Second Round - 77

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round - 52

Second Round - 18

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 45

Second Round - 21

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 30

Second Round - 13

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round - 43

Second Round - 12

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round - 44

Second Round - 11

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery game that attracts participants not only from Shillong but also from nearby regions and other Northeastern states. Interestingly, it originated as a traditional sport of the Khasi tribe. In this unique game of prediction, players place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. Following this, skilled local archers take part in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2, where they shoot arrows at a target. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

The winning numbers are determined based on the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target. Deeply embedded in Meghalaya’s cultural heritage, Shillong Teer beautifully combines the thrill of chance with the artistry of archery.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).