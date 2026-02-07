Dubai, February 7: Gold rates (gold prices) in the Dubai retail market remained stable on Saturday, February 7, holding onto the slight recovery gains seen earlier in the week. As of the morning session, 24-karat gold was quoted at AED 597.50 per gram, unchanged from the previous day's close. The steady pricing follows a volatile week where international bullion prices faced pressure from a strengthening US dollar and shifting expectations surrounding global interest rate cuts.

Despite these fluctuations, Dubai continues to see steady footfall in its historic Gold Souk and modern malls, bolstered by its reputation for tax-free shopping and purity standards. Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, February 7, in AED, USD and INR. Gold Rate Today, February 07, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Price Today, February 7, 2026

The following table provides the latest rates for various purities in local and international currencies.

Dubai Gold Rate Today, February 7:

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 597.50 162.52 14,734 10 Grams 5,975.00 1,625.20 1,47,344 1 Tola (11.66g) 6,966.85 1,894.98 1,71,802 22K 1 Gram 553.25 150.48 13,643 10 Grams 5,532.50 1,504.84 1,36,432 1 Tola (11.66g) 6,450.90 1,754.64 1,59,079 21K 1 Gram 530.50 144.29 13,082 10 Grams 5,305.00 1,442.96 1,30,821 1 Tola (11.66g) 6,185.63 1,682.49 1,52,538 18K 1 Gram 454.75 123.69 11,214 10 Grams 4,547.50 1,236.92 1,12,141 1 Tola (11.66g) 5,302.39 1,442.25 1,30,757

Shopping Tip: While these are the official retail rates, final prices at stores will include "making charges" or "labour fees," which can be negotiated in many of Dubai's traditional jewellery shops.

Market Trends and Global Drivers

The current price stability is largely attributed to a "wait-and-see" approach from global investors. While geopolitical tensions in various regions have provided a floor for gold as a safe-haven asset, the resilience of the US economy has kept the dollar strong, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

In the local context, the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group reported that while prices are higher than the lows seen on February 2 (when 24K dipped to AED 564.25), they remain significantly lower than the record peaks of late January. This "middle-ground" pricing has encouraged moderate buying from residents and tourists alike. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 6.

The Value Gap: Dubai vs India

For many expatriates and travellers, Dubai remains a preferred destination for gold due to the significant price disparity compared to markets like India. Even with the current exchange rate fluctuations, 24K gold in Dubai remains roughly INR 11,000 to INR 12,000 cheaper per 10 grams than the average retail price in major Indian cities. This gap is driven primarily by India's high import duties, whereas the UAE offers a five per cent VAT that is often refundable for tourists at airport kiosks.

