Pakistan Win by 3 Wickets! Faheem Ashraf has pulled Pakistan out of slump and he stars for his team with a match-winning cameo of 11-ball 29. Remember, Faheem was dropped on seven and how costly it proved for Netherlands. Faheem is fittingly the Man of the Match. So, Pakistan begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a win but not without a drama! Hop onto our live coverage for WI vs SCO.
Relief for Pakistan! Faheem Ashraf has played a match-winning cameo here. He smashed Logan van Beek for 24 runs in the penultimate over and that brings Pakistan back in the game with just five needed off the last over.
Last two overs coming up and Pakistan need 29 runs to win. All eyes on Faheem Ashraf and Shaheen Afridi.
OUT! Another one bites the dust. Pakistan in all sorts of trouble. Shadab Khan is caught behind as he edges one going down the leg. He opts for DRS but all win vain. Netherlands are all over Pakistan. Shadab Khan c Edwards b Logan van Beek 8(12)
OUT! Trouble brewing for Pakistan. Mohammad Nawaz departs, looking to break shackles. He could not get hold of the shot, gets top edge and wicket-keeper settles underneath it to take the catch. Mohammad Nawaz c Edwards b Kyle Klein 6(13)
15 overs gone and Pakistan have lost half the side. Pakistan now need 37 more runs to win from 30 balls with Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz at the crease.
OUT! Babar Azam throws his wicket away. ReRoelof van der Merwe picks the prized wicket of Babar, who throws it away. Babar was eyes for a big shot but ends up playing it towards long-off. Great catch there by the fielder. Babar Azam c Kyle Klein b van der Merwe 15(18)
Double-wicket maiden for Paul van Meekeran. After removing Sahibzada Farhan, he accounted for Usman Khan and all of a sudden Pakistan are four down now. Pakistan need 50 more runs to win in 48 balls.
OUT! Paul van Meekeren strikes as he accounts for Sahibzada Farhan. A good catch by Roelof van der Merwe near long-on. Some opening for Netherlands, can they find another one here. Sahibzada Farhan c van der Merwe b Paul van Meekeren 47(31)
OUT! Another wicket goes down for Pakistan. It is Aryan Dutt who strikes again. Salman Agha was looking to clear the cover fielders but fails to keep to ball down as it goes straight to cover point. Salman Agha c Michael Levitt b Aryan Dutt 12(8)
Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Netherlands National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 officially gets underway today, 7 February, with Pakistan taking on the Netherlands in the tournament opener. The PAK vs NED Scorecard is available here. For the "Men in Green," the Group A fixture at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo is more than just a curtain-raiser; it is a critical hurdle in a campaign already complicated by off-field developments. Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 1.
Under the leadership of Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan enters the tournament in a virtual "must-win" scenario for every group game. Following a government-directed decision to boycott their scheduled fixture against India on 15 February, Pakistan must secure maximum points from their remaining matches against the Netherlands, USA, and Namibia to stand a chance of qualifying for the Super 8 stage.
The toss is scheduled for 10:30 AM IST, with the match following at 11:00 AM IST. Early reports from the SSC Ground, hosting its first T20 International in 16 years, suggest a surface that will assist spinners as the game progresses. However, with the morning start, pace bowlers may find initial swing if the heavy cloud cover currently over Colombo persists.
PAK vs NED Match Facts
|Fixture
|Pakistan vs Netherlands, Match 1
|Venue
|Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo
|Toss Time
|10:30 AM IST
|Start Time
|11:00 AM IST
|Group
|Group A (India, Pakistan, USA, Ireland, Netherlands)
The primary talking point ahead of the first ball is the weather. Meteorological reports indicate a 68% chance of rain in Colombo today, with thunderstorms predicted for the early afternoon. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.
Should the match be washed out, both teams would receive one point. For Pakistan, a washout would be nearly as damaging as a defeat, given they are essentially starting the tournament with a zero-point deficit from the forfeited India game. A minimum of five overs per side is required to constitute a result.
Netherlands National Cricket Team Squad
Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Zach Lion Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Saqib Zulfiqar, Fred Klaassen.
Pakistan National Cricket Team Squad
Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Khawaja Nafay(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq.