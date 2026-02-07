Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Netherlands National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 officially gets underway today, 7 February, with Pakistan taking on the Netherlands in the tournament opener. The PAK vs NED Scorecard is available here. For the "Men in Green," the Group A fixture at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo is more than just a curtain-raiser; it is a critical hurdle in a campaign already complicated by off-field developments. Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 1.

Under the leadership of Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan enters the tournament in a virtual "must-win" scenario for every group game. Following a government-directed decision to boycott their scheduled fixture against India on 15 February, Pakistan must secure maximum points from their remaining matches against the Netherlands, USA, and Namibia to stand a chance of qualifying for the Super 8 stage.

The toss is scheduled for 10:30 AM IST, with the match following at 11:00 AM IST. Early reports from the SSC Ground, hosting its first T20 International in 16 years, suggest a surface that will assist spinners as the game progresses. However, with the morning start, pace bowlers may find initial swing if the heavy cloud cover currently over Colombo persists.

PAK vs NED Match Facts

Match Detail Information Fixture Pakistan vs Netherlands, Match 1 Venue Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo Toss Time 10:30 AM IST Start Time 11:00 AM IST Group Group A (India, Pakistan, USA, Ireland, Netherlands)

The primary talking point ahead of the first ball is the weather. Meteorological reports indicate a 68% chance of rain in Colombo today, with thunderstorms predicted for the early afternoon. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Should the match be washed out, both teams would receive one point. For Pakistan, a washout would be nearly as damaging as a defeat, given they are essentially starting the tournament with a zero-point deficit from the forfeited India game. A minimum of five overs per side is required to constitute a result.

Netherlands National Cricket Team Squad

Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Zach Lion Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Saqib Zulfiqar, Fred Klaassen.

Pakistan National Cricket Team Squad

Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Khawaja Nafay(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq.