Pune, February 7: A 33-year-old bank accountant from Daund taluka died of rabies on Wednesday night, nearly three months after being bitten by a stray dog. The death has raised concerns among local health officials as the victim had reportedly sought medical treatment and received initial doses of the anti-rabies vaccine and serum immediately after the incident. The deceased, identified as Mahesh Rajendra Nagwade, worked at the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank in Dahitane. The incident occurred on the evening of November 6, 2025, near his home in Khamgaon, when a stray dog bit him on the right leg, causing a significant six-centimeter lacerated wound near the knee.

According to health records, Nagwade sought immediate care at Yavat Rural Hospital, where he received a tetanus injection. He was subsequently referred to Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on the same day for a Category III bite treatment, which included the first dose of the anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) and anti-rabies serum (ARS). While Nagwade remained stable for several weeks following the initial treatment, his condition took a turn on February 3, 2026. He began exhibiting classic symptoms of rabies, including hydrophobia (fear of water) and aerophobia (fear of air). He was rushed back to Yavat Rural Hospital and eventually admitted to the Naidu Infectious Diseases Hospital in Baner. Gujarat Rabies Case: Man Seen Crawling on All Fours, ‘Barking’ and Attacking Family in Banaskantha, Hospitalised (Watch Video).

Despite intensive supportive care, Nagwade’s condition deteriorated rapidly. He succumbed to the virus at 11:00 PM on February 4. Dr. Sudhir Patsute, an infectious diseases expert and head of Naidu Hospital, confirmed the death and emphasized the critical nature of wound management. "In cases of dog bites, the wound must be washed immediately with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes," Dr. Patsute stated. He noted that while the victim received initial doses, officials are still verifying whether the full multi-dose vaccination course was completed as required. Ahmedabad: Cop Dies of Suspected Rabies After Being Scratched by Pet Dog in Gujarat.

Medical experts noted that the incubation period for rabies typically spans two to three months but can vary depending on the location of the bite and the viral load. Once clinical symptoms appear, the disease is almost always fatal. Health officials have used this tragic incident to urge the public to never neglect animal bites, regardless of how minor they may seem, and to ensure the strict completion of the four-dose vaccination schedule.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2026 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).