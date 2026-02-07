Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has addressed the recent appearance of his name in documents linked to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. During a recent interview, the director dismissed the mentions as baseless, stating he has no connection to the events described in the files. Fact Check: Is Anurag Kashyap’s Name Mentioned in Epstein Files? Truth Behind ‘Bollywood Guy’ Reference.

The controversy arose after unverified documents and emails, part of a broader release of materials connected to Epstein, began circulating on social media. The files reportedly refer to a "famous Bollywood director" and a "Bollywood guy" in relation to a planned event in Beijing in 2017.

Anurag Kashyap’s Reaction to Being Named in Epstein Files

Kashyap expressed total unfamiliarity with the allegations, noting that his international visibility often leads to a high volume of unsolicited invitations. He clarified that receiving an invitation is not an indication of any professional or personal association.

"I’ve no clue about this. I get invitations as a speaker, about 15 a month. I rarely respond," Kashyap told Hindustan Times.

The filmmaker also pointed out a significant factual discrepancy in the documents, which suggested his participation in a Beijing-based gathering. "Also, I have never been to Beijing in my life!" he added, categorically denying that he ever attended the event in question.

Concerns Over Credibility and Clickbait

In his response, Kashyap questioned the legitimacy of the documents being shared online. He characterized the materials as "random" and suggested that the public focus on his name was driven more by sensationalism than by evidence.

"It’s some random email, that’s self-explanatory," he noted during the interview. "The clickbaits in my name are more popular than my films."

While the Epstein files have reignited global scrutiny due to the inclusion of high-profile political and business figures, legal experts have cautioned that being mentioned in the documents does not necessarily imply wrongdoing or direct involvement in Epstein's criminal activities. Fact Check: Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan Named in the Epstein Files? Here’s the Truth.

The Epstein Files

Background The "Epstein Files" consist of thousands of pages of court documents and correspondence released following a series of legal proceedings in the United States. While several Indian public figures have been mentioned in passing within these tranches, there is currently no evidence in the records to suggest that Kashyap or other named Indian personalities participated in any illegal acts.

