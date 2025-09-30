VMPL

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 30: The Entomological Research Association, Department of Entomology, Rajasthan College of Agriculture, Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology (MPUAT), Udaipur, has conferred the prestigious Corporate Leadership in Agro-Industry Award on Dr. R.G. Agarwal, Chairman Emeritus of Dhanuka Agritech Limited, for his outstanding contributions to the field of plant protection and sustainable agriculture. The award was presented during the National Conference on "Advances in Sustainable Plant Protection under Changing Agriculture Scenario," held at MPUAT, Udaipur.

The award was presented by Dr. Ajeet Kumar Karnatak, Vice Chancellor, MPUAT, for his exceptional contribution to farmers' welfare and his visionary leadership in steering Dhanuka to new heights. During the valedictory session, he highlighted how the company has been providing sustainable and innovative solutions to farmers. Dr. Karnatak specifically mentioned Dhanuka's popular products, Sempra and Mortar, noting that such products serve as true insurance for farmers.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr. R.G. Agarwal said, "This award is a recognition of our collective mission to empower farmers with sustainable solutions and advanced technologies. Indian agriculture stands at a turning point, and by integrating innovation with traditional wisdom, we can ensure food security, farmer prosperity, and a greener future for generations to come."

The recognition underscores Dr. Agarwal's lifelong dedication to promoting sustainable plant protection practices, advancing agricultural technologies, and empowering farming communities across India.

