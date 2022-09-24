New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI/GPRC): The grand event of Glammonn Miss and Mrs India 2022 was organized to provide a platform for the talented and beautiful faces of the country. This beauty pageant held in Phuket, Thailand was held from September 16 to 23. During this, 45 contestants from all over the country tried their luck in the program. Where talent participated in Miss India, Mrs India as well as Miss Plus Size India and Mrs Plus Size India categories.

Dr Rashmi Rajendra was crowned the winner in the Glammonn Miss category, while Shivani Kamal and Krishnaradula Saryu won the title of first runner-up and second runner-up. Also in the Mrs India category, Pranita Jaisinghani won the winner title and Supreet Kaur won the first runner-up, Sunita Jaiswal, Dishi Bhatnagar won the second runner-up. Kanchan Tekde of Miss Plus Size India, Arifa Mulla of Mrs India Women of the Day, and Dr Rosina Rana of Mrs India Classic were the winners. The winner of Mrs Plus Size India is Shivangi Pandey and the first runner up are Isha Tyagi and Kavita Jaisinghani, Dr Pragya Singh.

Over the years Man Dua of Delhi has been organizing this event intending to provide a platform for women of all ages, sizes and ethnic groups to make their dreams come true. About this year's season, she told that every year we are trying to give more grandeur to this grand event. Where we encourage female and male models to promote the beauty of the outer as well as the inner. This year too, grooming sessions were given for all the contestants from September 16 till the date of the finale. During this, many well-known fashion and beauty industry experts gave self-love and care tips to the contestants. Celebrity Anchor Karan Chhabra and Monika Bhadouria hosted the show.

