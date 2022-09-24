Navratri 2022 began on September 26, Monday and the celebrations of the nine-day festival are in full swing across the country. Western states in India celebrate Maa Durga's traditional festival for nine days, which ends on October 5, Wednesday. Meanwhile, eastern states such as West Bengal, Assam, Bihar and Odisha celebrate the Durga Puja festival to pay homage to the Goddess for her victory over Mahishasura. Durga Puja 2022 began on October 1, Saturday and will go on till Dussehra, which is on October 5. Each day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated distinctly, with devotees worshipping nine forms of Maa Durga during the festive period. Traditional colours are decided for each passing day to celebrate the different manifestations of Goddess Durga. The Day 8 colour of Shardiya Navratri is peacock green. As you celebrate the eighth day of Navratri celebrations on October 4, 2022, wear this festive colour to adorn yourself with a stylish ensemble. Below, take inspiration from these B-town actresses who wore this beautiful colour and gave ultimate goals in their ethnic outfits. From Kriti Sanon to Alia Bhatt, here are celeb-inspired looks to wear peacock green on Ashtami Tithi during Sharad Navratri. Get Navratri 2022 Day 8 outfit ideas in peacock green.

1. Alia Bhatt in Anarkali Set

Her ethereal look in the ethnic silk kurta and bandhani print dupatta is perfect for a festive fit that demands something stylish yet authentic. What more could you ask for other than aesthetic jhumkas and gajra to complete the traditional look?

Alia Bhatt in Green Suit

2. Kriti Sanon in Designer Gown-Like Saree

The actress draped the beautiful saree in a unique style to make it look like a gown. Her six yards of elegance is a must-try for all those who want to go out-of-the-box with their ethnic outfits.

Kriti Sanon in Stylish Saree

3. Janhvi Kapoor in Bandhani Saree

Shades of green are done right! Janhvi's saree is an apt pick for the eighth day of Navratri celebrations, which radiates different shades of the traditional colour just like a peacock. Round it up like her with a heavy choker necklace and make your ethnic look more appealing!

Janhvi Kapoor in Green Saree

4. Mouni Roy in Chiffon Saree

If you want to stick to traditional yet look modern, take cues from this fashionista who wore the green chiffon saree with statement jhumkas. Keep it minimalistic by opting for a subtle look just like her!

Mouni Roy in Dark Green Saree

Celebrate Ashtami by diving into the festive spirit and going traditional during Navratri 2022. Get inspired by these actresses' looks to immerse into the traditional festival. Choose the right pick for the Day 8 celebrations of Shardiya Navratri, celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in the country.

