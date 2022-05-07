Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 7 (ANI/PNN): Dr Siddamshetty Mahesh Kumar, a renowned panchakarma and ayurvedic expert from Hyderabad has received the prestigious Bharat Bhushan 2022 award from the NAHF in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The Bharat Bhushan 2022 award was conferred in appreciation of Dr Siddamshetty Mahesh kumar noble effort of treating patients suffering from Covid-19 with panchakarma for free and improving the lives of over 2,000+ people through his online sessions during the pandemic.

With his 13 long years of experience in the field of Panchakarma and Ayurveda, Dr Siddamshetty Mahesh kumar MD (Ayurveda), is popular among his patients at Sri Veda Sushruta Ayurveda Hospital in KPHB, Hyderabad, and Warangal - Telangana. A master in Ayurvedic medicine from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bangaluru, Dr Siddhamashetty Mahesh kumar believes in the miracle of natural healing.

Dr Mahesh Kumar Siddamshetty received the Vaidya Ratna Award for his work in ayurveda contributions to the Society last week at the Sri Palani Conventions in Uppal, Hyderabad, as part of the Airaa Icon Award 2022, which was organised in collaboration with the Telangana Government Cultural Department, Telangana tourism department and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).The Award was handed over by L.Ramana Garu (MLC - Govt of Telangana), Dr Ramesh (Founder of Airaa India), Dr Sudheer Sandra (Psychologist and MD - Supar School), Nikeelu Gunda ( Founder and CEO - Digital Connect).

Dr Mahesh Kumar is a member of the Ayurveda Medical Association of India (AMAI) and takes a keen interest in the fields of Arthritis Management, Hair Loss Treatment, Kerala Massage, Panchakarma, and Infant Massage.

"It is a big honour to receive the Bharat Bhushan 2022 and Vaidya Ratna 2022 Award together," said Dr Mahesh Kumar Siddamshetty. "We are practicing Meru Vajreekaran Ayurvedic treatment for low back pain to relieve a person without the need for painkillers or surgery. People come to Sri Veda Sushruta Ayurveda for treatment when they require surgery. We have helped over 1000 patients get rid of their lower back pain without any Surgery.

Panchakarma, Rejuvenation, Skincare, Weight Loss, Body Purification Therapy, Longevity, and Yoga are just a few of the therapies available at the hospital.Sri Veda Sushruta Ayurveda Hospital has also launched the 'Swarna Bindu Prashana,' a novel immunisation procedure that aids children in increasing their brain capacity. Swarna Bindu Prashana strengthens the body's nonspecific immunity to combat common ailments. It can benefit children with autism, learning disabilities, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, delayed milestones, and other special needs.

Sri Veda Sushruta Ayurveda Hospital Organises Free Medical Camps and Checkups for All Age Groups every month - Details can be known at : https://www.sushrutaayurveda. com/ or Call at: 90326 20202

