Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: When modern medical science intersects with traditional practices in healthcare, it often results in innovative approaches to treating different ailments. The recent two-day camp organised by the Agranari Provincial Women's Association Nanded, in collaboration with the Narayan Reiki Satsang Parivar and Rajasthani Mahila Mandal, showcased a fusion of expertise with the presence of distinguished physiotherapist and neuropathist, Dr. Surbhi Dhanwala.

A camp took place on the 10th and 11th of February at Bhosikar Hospital in the Govardhan Ghat area, attracting attention from across the region. Dr. Nilakant Bhosikar, the District Surgeon, presided over the inauguration, signalling the start of a profound exploration into the realm of physiotherapy and comprehensive healthcare.

Dr. Surbhi Dhanwala brings a distinctive approach by combining her formal medical training with the knowledge inherited from previous generations. Blending modern science with ancestral wisdom has set her apart as a prominent figure in the field.

The camp provided a wide array of services, with a focus on physiotherapy and addressing health issues related to body pain and digestive problems. Patients received personalised care, with Dr. Dhanwala offering expert advice following a comprehensive evaluation.

The camp's success is credited to the committed efforts of a range of individuals and organisations. A group of women, including Kalpana Chaudhary, Nisha Aggarwal, Chanda Kabra, Shanta Kabra, Geeta Bharatiya, Nirmala Aggarwal, Durga Aggarwal, Gayatri Toshniwal, Pranita Gupta, and Kiran Agarwal, as well as members of the Mahila Mandal, were crucial in guaranteeing the successful organisation of the event.

People from Hyderabad, Solapur, Khamgaon, and various talukas in Nanded district utilised the services provided at the camp. The extensive involvement highlights the increasing acknowledgment of the impact of physiotherapy on a range of health concerns.

The camp not only provided immediate benefits to the attendees but also facilitated knowledge exchange and raised awareness. Dr. Dhanwala shared valuable lessons for healthcare practitioners and enthusiasts by exploring the integration of traditional practices with modern medicine.

Dr. Surbhi Dhanwala's two-day physiotherapy camp exemplifies the powerful influence that combining modern science with ancestral wisdom can have on healthcare. The event underscored the significance of embracing diverse approaches to wellness while also offering much-needed relief to patients. Amid the intricate landscape of healthcare, initiatives such as this one stand out as symbols of hope and motivation, leading us towards a brighter and more comprehensive tomorrow.https://www.dhanwala.com/

