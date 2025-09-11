PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 11: This is the season of light, joy, and Dreams. Dreame Technology, the global pioneer in smart home appliances is all set to brighten the upcoming festive season with unmatched, never-seen-before deals on robotic vacuums, stick vacuums, wet and dry vacuum cleaners, and grooming appliances. Starting 13th September 2025, Dreame Technology is rolling out The Great Indian Festival deals with the lowest prices ever on its flagship products, giving customers a perfect opportunity to bring home innovation, convenience and a touch of luxury. From making festive cleaning effortless with advanced robotic vacuums to offering sleek grooming tools that add a touch of style to celebrations, Dreame's festive lineup has something for everyone. Customers can live their Dreame Life with up to 72% off on flagship models, a two-year warranty on all Dreame Robovacs*, special cashbacks, and no-cost EMI options across products including such as the X40 Ultra, L10s Ultra, F10, L10 Prime and Airstyle. The early kickstarter deals will have the same offer as on 23rd September Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale with respect to price, cashbacks, exchange and No Cost EMI.

* Up to 72% Off and a 2-Year warranty on all Dreame Robovacs purchased from 1st Sept - 30th September 2025

Customer-First Promise

This festive season, Dreame is not merely making homes cleaner; it is enhancing celebrations with exclusive benefits that surpass standard offerings. By further strengthening its customer-centric approach, Dreame is extending the after- sales service warranty on all its robotic vacuums to 2 years, providing customers with greater confidence in every purchase. This offer will be valid on purchases made from 1st September to 30th September 2025.

In addition to the extended benefits, Dreame is strengthening its service network in India with additional service partner. With the addition of these partners, Dreame will significantly increase its manpower and resources to enhance its responsiveness to customer services. For the convenience of its customers, Dreame has also introduced virtual demos. With virtual demos, customers can get detailed information about Dreame's devices while staying at home. The virtual demos will give step - by - step instructions on how to set up the device and further enhance customer experience.

"With festive lights, laughter, and togetherness, we want families to focus on celebrations--not chores," said Manu Sharma, Managing Director, Dreame India. "This year, we're making our innovations even more accessible, with lowest-ever pricing, unmatched offers, extended warranties, and virtual demos. It's our way of ensuring that every Indian home can enjoy a cleaner, smarter, and stress-free festive season and focus on what matters to them."

With over 165 serviceable cities, on-site installation support, convenient pick-up & drop repair services, Dreame is reinforcing its commitment to hassle-free ownership and customer trust. A dedicated after-sales helpline is also available to assist customers every day of the week.

Starting from 13th September 2025, get ready to empower the 'Dreame' life and explore never seen before festive offers on the Dreame Store on Amazon India.

Key offers:

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

* Dreame F10 (Black/white) vacuum cleaner: Was ₹21,999, Now ₹16,999* Dreame X40 Ultra vacuum cleaner: Was ₹1,29,999, Now ₹79,999* Dreame L10 Prime vacuum cleaner: Was ₹45,999, Now ₹31,999* Dreame L10s Ultra vacuum cleaner: Was ₹74,999, Now ₹39,999* Dreame L10s Pro Ultra vacuum cleaner: Was ₹79,999, Now ₹49,999* Dreame F9 PRO vacuum cleaner: Was ₹24,999, Now ₹13,999* Dreame D9 MAX Gen 2 vacuum cleaner: Was ₹29,999, Now ₹17,999* Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 vacuum cleaner: Was ₹39,999, Now ₹22,999

Stick Vacuum

* Dreame H12 Dual vacuum cleaner: Was ₹36,999, Now ₹33,999* Dreame H12 CORE vacuum cleaner: Was ₹24,999, Now ₹19,999* Dreame H11 Core vacuum cleaner: Was ₹21,999, Now ₹16,999* Dreame R20 vacuum cleaner: Was ₹36,999, Now ₹24,999* Dreame R10 Pro vacuum cleaner: Was ₹25,999, Now ₹15,999* Dreame K10 Pro vacuum cleaner: Now ₹19,999

Personal Care Products

* Dreame Gleam Hair Dryer: Was ₹6,999, Now ₹5,999* Glory Hair Dryer: Was ₹7,999, Now ₹6,999* Pocket Hair Dryer: Was ₹8,999, Now ₹7,999* Dreame Airstyle: Was ₹29,999, Now ₹24,999

Terms & conditions apply.

Adding to the festive cheer, Dreame is also offering special cashbacks, significant discounts, and no-cost EMI options across its most-loved products. Whether it's the latest robotic vacuum with advanced AI navigation or a sleek cordless stick vacuum designed for effortless cleaning, this is the ideal time to bring home Dreame's innovations at exceptional value.

* 2-Year warranty on all Dreame Robovacs purchased from 1st Sept - 30th September 2025.

About Dreame India:

Dreame Technology started operations in India in early 2023. Our roots delve into the heart of tech, aiming to revolutionize daily life for our global consumers. Currently, the company offers products across robotic vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, cordless stick vacuums and grooming. All Dreame products are available on Amazon.

About Dreame Technology:

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology ("Dreame" for short) is an international tech firm constantly seeking innovation and delivering new levels of daily life convenience for its global consumers. Pushing tech boundaries lies at the very heart of Dreame. In 2015, the company's founding team pioneered high-speed digital motors, the building blocks of smart appliances. Subsequently, Dreame continued its journey by developing intelligent algorithms. This combination has granted our products distinctive edges. So far, Dreame has applied for up to 6,004 patents worldwide, 2637 already authorized and 2183 invention patents. Dreame's smart products aim to save individuals' time on household chores so they can focus more on pursuing their dream life through our major product lines: robotic vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and high-speed hair dryers. Yet, our ambitions soar even higher. Robotic lawn mowers, cordless robotic pool cleaners, and commercial food delivery robots are under development, with more lineups in the pipeline.

