Renowned Bollywood comedian Rajpal Yadav has addressed a viral appeal from a group of students who sent him their personal savings during his recent incarceration. The actor, who was recently released on interim bail, promised to personally meet with the children after they expressed disappointment over his initial silence.

Gurukul Students’ Viral Appeal to Rajpal Yadav

The issue came to light after nearly 40 students from a gurukul school in Shahjahanpur released a video expressing their "hurt" that the actor had not acknowledged their support.

The students of the Gurukul Seva Trust had reportedly pooled their pocket money into a piggy bank and mailed it to Yadav’s ancestral village in Kundra on February 21. Along with the funds, they included an emotional letter wishing for his release and requesting a meeting.

"We heard you returned home, but you didn’t respond to our letter," the students said in the video. "We are upset with you."

Yadav’s Response and Clarification

Responding to the video, Yadav explained that his lack of communication was due to his recent return and a focus on spending time with his family. Speaking to PTI, he clarified that he was still in the process of identifying everyone who had reached out to support him during his legal ordeal.

"As far as meeting the children is concerned, I was told they were from an orphanage. I my view, if children have an ashram, they are not orphans." He added, "I am a person who believes in the 'guru' tradition, and all those children are my own," Yadav said. "I will definitely meet them, hug them, and take photographs with them."

The actor noted that he had initially been under the impression the children were from an orphanage, but upon learning they were students of a gurukul, he expressed a deeper desire to honour their gesture.

Legal Drama

The 54-year-old actor was recently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail following a long-standing legal battle involving an INR 5 crore loan taken in 2010 for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The debt, which had reportedly grown to nearly INR 9 crore due to interest, led to his surrender in early February 2026 after the Delhi High Court rejected further extensions for repayment.

Yadav was granted interim bail on February 16, 2026, until March 18, after depositing INR 1.5 crore with the complainant.

Support from Bollywood

While the students' gesture has garnered significant attention, Yadav has also received public support from industry colleagues. Figures such as Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, and director Priyadarshan have reportedly offered financial assistance or work opportunities to help the actor clear his remaining dues.

Yadav, known for iconic roles in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Phir Hera Pheri, has stated that he seeks "time, not sympathy" as he works to resolve his legal and financial commitments.

