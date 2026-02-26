Singer and actor Ok Taecyeon, a member of the veteran K-pop group 2PM, is officially set to marry his non-celebrity girlfriend on April 24, 2026. Following reports from local media outlets on Wednesday, his management agency, 51K, issued a statement confirming the upcoming nuptials while emphasising that the ceremony will remain a private affair out of respect for the bride and her family. Taecyeon, aka Ok Taec-yeon, Proposes to Girlfriend in Paris? Netizens React to 2PM Rapper’s Viral Proposal Photos.

Taecyeon’s Agency Confirms Private Ceremony

The announcement came after SPOTV News reported that the 37-year-old star would hold his wedding at an undisclosed location in Seoul. In response to the reports, 51K confirmed the date but remained tight-lipped regarding further specifics.

“Because the bride-to-be is a non-celebrity, all details regarding the wedding, including the exact time and venue, will be kept private,” the agency stated. “We ask for your generous understanding and invite you to send your warm blessings to Ok Taecyeon as he begins this new chapter of his life.”

A Decade-Long Romance

The couple’s relationship first became public in 2020 after they were spotted on a date in Pyeongchang. Since then, it has been revealed that the pair have been together for approximately 10 years.

Speculation about an impending marriage intensified in early 2025 when photos surfaced of the couple in Paris. While the agency initially described the trip as a birthday celebration, Taecyeon later confirmed his intentions in a handwritten letter to fans in November 2025, promising to spend his life with the person who has "understood and trusted" him for a long time.

Taecyeon further fueled excitement during the 2025 KBS Drama Awards in December. While accepting the Excellence Award for his role in The First Night with the Duke, he surprised viewers by directly addressing his partner in his speech. "Lastly, I want to sincerely thank my fiancee," he said during the live broadcast. "I love you, Ji-hye!"

Milestones for 2PM

With this wedding, Taecyeon becomes the second member of the six-piece group 2PM to marry, following the group's youngest member, Chansung, who wed in 2022.

Despite the transition into married life, Taecyeon’s agency assured fans that he will remain active in his career. The actor is scheduled to appear in the upcoming Netflix series Soul Mate, which is expected to premiere in May 2026, shortly after his wedding.

