Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: Dreamtime Learning, a pioneering force in transformative education, founded by renowned educator Lina Ashar, has secured an undisclosed amount pre-series, a funding from Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai's Gruhas. This investment marks a significant milestone in Dreamtime Learning's journey, and further solidifies its commitment to revolutionizing education for the future.

With this funding, Dreamtime Learning aims to accelerate its mission of redefining education beyond conventional boundaries. It aims to foster a new paradigm of conscious learning, where critical thinking, adaptability, and entrepreneurial problem-solving replace outdated industrial-age methods.

Positioned at the forefront of education transformation, Dreamtime Learning is poised to redefine learning through innovation, accessibility, and transformative experiences--ensuring every learner is equipped with the self-leadership, adaptability, and critical thinking skills needed for the future. India K-12 segment growth was valued at US$ 48.9 billion in 2023. It is, currently, estimated to grow at a rate of 10.7%. Projected to reach an impressive US$ 125.8 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by tech integration, hybrid learning models, government initiatives like NEP 2020, increased private investments, and a rising demand for skill-based learning. Additionally, there is a steadfast focus on purpose-driven, conscious education, emphasizing holistic development, emotional intelligence, and values-based learning.

Over the past two years, Dreamtime Learning has achieved significant milestones, including launching India's first Micro-School Network in Hyderabad. It has also introduced a futuristic online school, catering to learners in 40+ countries with a personalized, real-world curriculum. Additionally, Dreamtime Learning has partnered with 60+ schools under its 'Powered by Dreamtime Learning' initiative, providing cutting-edge curriculum solutions to institutions worldwide.

The capital secured will be strategically deployed to scale Dreamtime Learning's innovative micro-school model across the metro cities and in accordance with the expansion of its global online school serving over 40 countries. They will also use this money toward improving efficiency operations that enhance student-learning experiences. Additionally, Dreamtime Learning aims to deepen its footprint in the B2B education sector with its 'Powered by Dreamtime' initiative.

Lina Ashar , Founder of Dreamtime Learning, expressed her excitement, "This investment is not just about financial growth--it is a validation of our mission to revolutionise education. Dreamtime Learning is built on the principles of self-mastery, adaptability, and curiosity--qualities that truly prepare learners for the future. With the backing of Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai lead Gruhas, we are set to scale our impact and reshape education for a rapidly evolving world. Nikhil is a role model for learners and parents alike, demonstrating that non-traditional learning pathways can lead to groundbreaking success."

Nikhil Kamath, investor and entrepreneur, said, "Education needs to evolve with the world--learning today should be dynamic, relevant, and build real-world skills. The traditional system focuses too much on memorization and not enough on adaptability, critical thinking, and problem-solving. The future belongs to those who can learn, unlearn, and relearn at speed. As technology and industries shift, education needs to move beyond rigid structures and encourage curiosity, self-mastery, and independent thinking. The focus should be on preparing kids for what's coming next, not just what worked in the past."

Sudipta Saha , Founding Chief Business Officer at Dreamtime Learning, added "This funding reaffirms our belief in the power of innovation and adaptability in education. Both Nikhil and Lina are pioneers in their respective fields--while many focus on fine-tuning existing systems, they are imagining and building what doesn't exist yet. This alignment will enable Dreamtime Learning to set new benchmarks in future-ready education while staying true to our mission of delivering world-class learning solutions."

Dreamtime Learning, founded by Ms. Lina Ashar, the visionary behind Billabong High and Kangaroo Kids, is a next-generation education ecosystem that seamlessly integrates technology, neuroscience, and innovative pedagogy. From online learning and tech-driven micro-schools to community-based after-school programs and B2B preschool solutions, Dreamtime Learning is committed to shaping the future of education.

