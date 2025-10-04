VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 4: The 6th edition of Drone Expo & Conference 2025, organised by Services International, wrapped up successfully at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, marking another milestone for India's rapidly advancing drone ecosystem. With 10,000+ visitors across three action-packed days, the event firmly established itself as the country's most comprehensive platform for drone technology, innovation, and partnerships.

A Platform Driving Growth and Collaboration

Drone Expo & Conference 2025 created a dynamic space for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) opportunities. Industry leaders, government officials, defence representatives, academicians, and entrepreneurs came together under one roof to explore collaborations, share insights, and discuss the evolving role of drones in shaping industries and governance.

Also, the Drone Conference sessions, held alongside the exhibition, became a centrepiece of knowledge-sharing and dialogue. With HP Inc. as the conference sponsor, the sessions ran under the theme "Drone India: Navigating the Future - Engineering to Execution, Defense to Development, Education to Excellence, and Protection to Progress."

The panels featured notable speakers, industry pioneers, and policy shapers, who explored critical themes such as defense applications, precision agriculture, urban infrastructure, surveillance, logistics, and the transformative role of drones in education and disaster management. Each session provided valuable takeaways on how drones are evolving from emerging tools into mainstream technologies that will redefine the future.

Exclusively Designed Zones

On the exhibition floor, Innovation Zones attracted wide attention, giving start-ups and emerging ventures a platform to showcase their path-breaking ideas and prototypes. These zones were a hub of fresh concepts, offering glimpses of how drones are poised to drive solutions for tomorrow. Together, these elements ensured that the expo was not only a marketplace for business but also a stage for inspiration and discovery.

The 2025 edition went far beyond a traditional exhibition by enabling meaningful opportunities for collaboration. Exhibitors connected with buyers, distributors, and government representatives, leading to promising discussions on both commercial and policy fronts. For businesses, the expo served as an effective gateway to explore partnerships and scale operations, while for government stakeholders, it offered a clear view of how drone technology can be integrated into national priorities--ranging from defence and security to environmental monitoring and smart city initiatives.

Furthermore, the organisers expressed their deep gratitude to the visitors, exhibitors, delegates, speakers, and partners whose participation made Drone Expo & Conference 2025 a memorable success. Their collective contributions ensured that the event was not just about showcasing products but also about driving meaningful conversations, exchanging ideas, and shaping the future of drone technology in India.

Building on the momentum of this edition, the organisers announced two major upcoming chapters of the Drone Expo & Conference. The next editions will be held in Bengaluru in April 2026 and New Delhi in September 2026, promising to bring together even larger audiences and greater innovations. These forthcoming editions are expected to further strengthen India's role in the global drone ecosystem while expanding opportunities for businesses and government organizations.

For exhibitor participation, partnerships, or sponsorship opportunities, please reach out at:

Email: info@droneexpo.in Contact: 011 45055579

