New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI/GPRC): DS Dosa Factory Restaurant in Ashok Vihar (Deep Market) of Delhi inaugurated its new Branch. On this occasion the founder President of Hanuman Dham (Ramnagar) Vijay, Mahinder Nagpal (Former MLA), Acharya Vishwanath, Amit Sukhija (lookalike of Amitabh Bachchan), Rupesh Bansal, Sanjay Garg, Actor Rajkumar Khurna, Suresh Bhardwaj, Yogesh Verma, Sanjeev Lamba and many dignitaries were present for cutting the ribbon and lighting the lamp. They blessed the founder of the company Sanjay Bhardwaj and his team.

Sanjay Bhardwaj expressed welcome and joy to all the visitors and promised to serve the best vegetarian food in the restaurant. He also presented shawl and a bouquet to the VIP guests. Sanjay Bhardwaj requested the residents of Ashok Vihar, Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur, Kamla Nagar, Model Town and surrounding areas to give a chance to serve them once and also said that special arrangements for kitty party, birthday party and Jain food will be made in the restaurant.

