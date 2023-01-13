Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Durian Furniture gladly announces the launch of their 3rd store in a suburb of Bengaluru city, Marathahalli on 14th December 2022. This sprawling 7550 Sq. Ft. flagship store is located at Outer Ring Road, near Innovative multiplex, and showcases an eclectic range of luxury lifestyle furniture.

With an exciting inaugural offer on a select range of home and office furniture including sofas, beds, office seating, and more, the store will create a haven for premium furniture pieces for the people of Marathahalli.

Also Read | Request L-G to Not Support BJP’s Conspiracy to Ruin Delhi’s Education System. Providing … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

With humble beginnings and a growth curve that spans over 40 years, Durian is celebrated for endurance and for creating a one-stop solution for everyday spaces. With 48 stores across India and counting, Durian inspires with its timeless designs that blend functionality and modern sensibilities to elevate the Indian lifestyle adding a premium and luxurious feel, no matter the size of the home. Careful consideration towards workmanship with a purpose ensures the long-lasting impact the furniture has. Durian also gives its customers the freedom to customize the furniture and personalize it as per their comfort. Durian offers 5 years warranty, free consultancy, easy EMI options, hassle-free delivery, and more to add to the post-purchase experience, making it a satisfying one for customers.

Celebrated for its lifestyle furniture, Durian furniture offers 1000+ designs for homes including sofa sets, recliners, coffee, and side tables, beds, lounge chairs, dining room furniture, study tables and WFH essentials, premium bedroom furniture including queen and king size beds, and more. From mid-century modern classics to contemporary design, they have an array of products designed to accentuate any decor.

Also Read | Titanic: James Cameron Recalls the Time When Leonardo DiCaprio Thought 'The Script Was Boring' and Didn't Want To Do the Film.

If one is looking to buy furniture in Bengaluru, then visit the Durian store at Marathahalli to touch and experience the livable luxury. One can also talk to their design experts to find the right products for their homes.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)