Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Shree Rapid Technologies (SRT) a pioneer in providing 3D printing technology in India has come together with DyeMansion a global leader in Additive Manufacturing finishing systems, transforming the way 3D-printed products are post processed enabling them to become a part of everyday life.

Established in 2007, Shree Rapid Technologies has become the premier supplier of additive manufacturing technology in the country, with global brands as the principal partners SRT has established itself as the enablers of 3D printing in India. With this partnership SRT is bringing DyeMansion and its services for the first time in India, moving a step closer to its goal of becoming a one-of-a-kind Technology Company to provide Pre-Production, Production, and Post-Production technology and services to its clients and the manufacturing industry. Leading the way to a more Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Founded in 2015 DyeMansion has rapidly grown into a world-renowned company, turning 3D-printed raw material into high-value products. With over 450 globally installed systems, DyeMansion is well known for its Print-to-Product workflow: Powershot C, Powershot S, DM60 and VaporFuse Surfacing technology.

Also, they have recently launched the totally new Powershot Performance series, as well as a new generation of the classic, facelifted Powershot C & S models and the new PolyShot Cleaning process. The new Powershot DUAL Performance combines two processes, cleaning and surfacing, for the first time in one system.

Partnering with SRT has enabled the company to build a strong foothold in India through SRT's extensive reach in multiple industries and government sectors, taking the additive manufacturing process a notch closer to completely transforming manufacturing industry in the country.

"India is the 5th largest economy and is emerging as the next manufacturing destination with its market advantages. We see high growth opportunities in the coming years for additive manufacturing.

With Shree Rapid, we are happy to win a value-add partner with broad market reach and application know-how. Together we will collaborate with our Indian customers to transform manufacturing and to forge ahead with Industry 4.0." said Jingyi Yuan-Steiner, Director Region APAC, DyeMansion

Nitin Chaudhari, Partner, SRT comments, "DyeMansion, a global market leader in Additive Manufacturing Finishing Systems for 3D-printed Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) and MultiJet Fusion (MJF) parts, provides world class technologies for post processing converting 3D Printed parts into end use products. Having them on board with us is of a great advantage to boost our aim of being the sole provider of end-to-end solutions in the Indian AM industry offering the best brands, providing our customers with the best solutions based on their specific needs and developing the Indian Digital Manufacturing Sector."

