New Delhi [India], December 12: The E-Gaming Federation (EGF), India's foremost skill-gaming industry body has partnered with Social & Media Matters to launch a public awareness campaign to promote responsible gaming practices. Designed to enhance online safety and create awareness around responsible play, the initiative will roll out interactive workshops across 30 colleges in five Indian states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. The tailored workshop reiterates EGF's commitment to player protection and addresses the rising need for responsible gaming literacy among young adults engaged in digital entertainment.

Anuraag Saxena, CEO, of EGF highlighted, "Responsible gaming is the cornerstone of a thriving online gaming industry. We have always emphasized the importance of enabling and facilitating responsible gaming that promotes fair and transparent play. This initiative is a significant step that goes beyond mere awareness; it equips players with tools to make safer, healthier choices. It is our proactive approach to drive impactful conversations and empower young Bhartiya adults with the knowledge to enjoy a safer online gaming experience."

The Responsible Gaming initiative includes the development of an interactive module focusing on awareness and education of healthy gaming habits and setting limits among college students who are significant users of online gaming platforms. A key aspect of the program is to introduce students to the concept of responsible gaming, exploring the best international practices and principles that promote moderation.

In addition, by ensuring students understand responsible gaming practices, the program will help students learn to identify the threshold of problem gaming and understand the importance of balancing gaming with other life activities. The module will highlight broader online safety concerns, particularly for minors, by encouraging the use of parental controls and industry-led compliance standards.

The initiative will initially roll out in Tamil Nadu followed by other states. Each 90-minute workshop will include engaging quizzes, games, and giveaways to create an interactive and memorable learning experience. Participants will also receive practical dos and don'ts for responsible gaming. Upon completion of the workshop, all participants will be awarded a certificate of completion recognizing their commitment to responsible gaming.

