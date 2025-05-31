New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): EaseMyTrip.com growth continues with a strong financial performance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25), driven by robust performance across multiple verticals and strategic expansion into new domestic and international markets.

According to the company's statement, Gross Booking Revenue (GBR) for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 2,192.7 crore, while revenue from operations touched Rs 139.5 crore.

For the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, EaseMyTrip recorded a Gross Booking Revenue of Rs 8,691.6 crore. Revenue from operations reached Rs 587.3 crore.

The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 17.3 crore in Q4, with a margin of 12.1 per cent. Total Comprehensive Income during the quarter was Rs 18.5 crore.

The company's EBITDA for the year was Rs 161.2 crore with a margin of 26.7 per cent, while Total Comprehensive Income stood at Rs 117.1 crore.

A major contributor to this performance was the company's focus on strengthening its non-air segment, which saw significant year-on-year growth.

In Q4 FY25, the Hotels and Holidays segment grew by 189 per cent YoY. Hotel night bookings rose to 2.8 lakh, marking a 101.3 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. For the full year, hotel night bookings increased by 81 per cent, reaching 9.3 lakh compared to 5.2 lakh in FY24.

The Trains, Buses, and Others segments also recorded healthy growth. In Q4 FY25, bookings increased from 2.7 lakh to 3.6 lakh, representing a 32 per cent rise YoY. For the full fiscal year, bookings in these segments rose by 26 per cent, touching 13.03 lakh compared to 10.4 lakh in the previous financial year.

On the leadership front, Rikant Pittie, one of the co-founders of EaseMyTrip, was appointed CEO effective January 1, 2025. He was also named Chairman of CII Delhi State for 2025-26, becoming the first unicorn founder to hold the post. His appointment is expected to drive the company's long-term growth and strategic direction.

EaseMyTrip's international operations, particularly in Dubai, posted exceptional growth. In Q4 FY25, the company's Dubai operations recorded a Gross Booking Revenue of Rs 231.7 crore, a remarkable 266.4 per cent increase from Rs 63.2 crore in Q4 FY24. For the entire FY25, the Dubai vertical registered a GBR of Rs 701.4 crore, up from Rs 205 crore in FY24, reflecting a 242.2 per cent year-on-year growth. The performance highlighted the company's ability to tap into international markets effectively.

To further its global ambitions, EaseMyTrip set up new wholly owned subsidiaries in Brazil and Saudi Arabia, named Easy Trip Planners Do Brasil Ltda. and Easy Trip Planners Limited, respectively. These moves mark the company's official entry into two fast-growing travel markets. Brazil's travel sector is projected to reach USD 22.3 billion by 2028, while Saudi Arabia's tourism industry is expected to more than double to USD 110.1 billion by 2033.

Establishing an early presence in these regions is a part of EaseMyTrip's strategy to diversify geographically and capture new demand. EaseMyTrip has also expanded its footprint in the Middle East and the U.S. It invested in two Dubai-based firms, Ease My Trip Tours L.L.C. (EMT Tours) and Ease My Trip Holiday Homes L.L.C. (EMT Holiday).

In the United States, the company made additional investments in EaseMyTrip USA. These steps align with the company's goal to grow globally while managing operations efficiently from India, maintaining quality and consistency across markets. Back home, EaseMyTrip continued to focus on expanding its offline presence in smaller cities. It launched its 25th franchise store in Kodialbail, Mangalore, targeting Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets.

These stores offer a full range of travel services, including flight bookings, hotel reservations, bus and rail ticketing, and customised holiday packages. This expansion strategy is aimed at bridging the gap between online convenience and offline access, especially for customers in smaller towns.

EaseMyTrip, through its subsidiaries YoloBus and Easy Green Mobility, won Madhya Pradesh's first intercity electric bus tender, issued by Sagar City Transport Services Limited. This win is a significant step in the state's push for sustainable transportation and supports India's FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) scheme.

The move also aligns with EaseMyTrip's broader ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals and reflects its intent to diversify into green transport solutions. In a move to further drive outbound tourism, EaseMyTrip signed strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the tourism boards of Penang, New Zealand, South Korea, and Sabah.

These partnerships include co-funded marketing campaigns, dedicated microsites, curated content, and influencer collaborations, focusing especially on customers from Tier-2 and Tier-3 Indian cities.

In spiritual tourism, EasyDarshan, another EaseMyTrip initiative, partnered with the Ayodhya Development Authority to open a Theerth Yatri Sewa Booth at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya. The booth offers travel assistance and helps expand homestay infrastructure to meet the growing accommodation demand in the city. Ayodhya attracted over 5 million pilgrims in 2023, and demand is expected to rise further with government-led development efforts.

Overall, FY25 has been a landmark year for EaseMyTrip, marked by strong financial performance, international expansion, domestic reach, and innovative offerings across segments. (ANI)

