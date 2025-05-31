Test cricket is regarded as the ultimate format which 'tests' a player, not just in terms of his/her technique in batting, bowling and fielding but also mentally and physically. There are no brownie points for guessing why Test cricket is also called the 'longest format of the game' with a match lasting for five days. But did you know that the longest Test match was not five days long? As a matter of fact, the match lasted longer than one could imagine and in this article, we will help you find out the answer that would enable you to answer today's Google Search Googly. Who Was the First Indian Cricketer To Hit Six Sixes in an Over? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

So far, there have been over 2000 Test matches that have been played and though not all, but a lot of them have been absolute classics which are etched in the memories of fans. The first Test match was played in the year 1877 between England and Australia in Melbourne. Batting first, Australia had scored 245 in the first innings, riding on Charles Bannerman's 165. For England, Alfred Shaw and James Southerton scalped three wickets each. In response, England were bowled out for 196 in the first innings, with Harry Jupp being the highest scorer. Billy Midwinter had scalped a five-wicket haul for Australia. In the second innings, Australia were bundled for 104 and needed to chase down 154 to win, England fell short by 45 runs. Tom Kendall took seven wickets in the match. India Made 183 in How Many Overs in the 1983 World Cup Final? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

What is Googlies on Google?

Googlies on Google is an interesting game launched by the search engine giant which pushes fans to think outside the box in a bid to find answers to questions which seem to have obvious answers. Derived from the name 'Googly' which in cricket, is used to describe a delivery meant to bamboozle a batter as it turns the other way, these questions too are meant to trick fans, leading them to search for the answer. Read below to take a look at Googlies on Google.

How Many Days Did the Longest Test Match Last?

Well, the longest Test format wasn't five days long but 12 days long! Yes, you read that right! A 12-day long Test match took place in the year 1939 between South Africa and England. Played in Durban, the South Africa vs England 12-day long Test match ended in a draw and it was the fifth game of the series. England had won the five-match series 1-0, with four matches finishing in draws.

As a matter of fact, what is more interesting is that such long Test matches were pretty common back in the day. Known as 'Timeless Tests', these matches were long with the intention being to produce an outcome instead of a draw. Going by the name, these matches had to be played until one of the two sides won the contest and with there being no allotted time as such, there wasn't any limit on how many days the action would continue. Who Was the First Player to Take a Wicket on the 0th Ball in Men's International Cricket? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

The longest Test match (South Africa vs England) in 1939 was the last of such matches played. Another interesting fact is that this match wasn't originally scheduled to be a 10-day game, but it was delayed due to adverse weather conditions and the groundsmen rolling the pitch several times. Out of the 12 days, three were rest days, while rain had played spoilsport on one day. Batting first in the match that started on March 3, 1939,, South Africa had scored 530 with centuries from Pieter van der Bijl (125) and Dudley Nourse (103) and England, in response, were 316 in their first innings, the highest scorer being Les Ames (84). South Africa, in their second innings, scored 481, which meant England had to chase 696 to win. The match had come to an end with a draw on March 14 because England had to catch their boat to reach home. England were 654/5 before the clash had finished in a draw.

