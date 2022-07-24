New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Edible oil manufacturers, packers, and importers have been asked to pack the commodity without mentioning the temperature at which it was packed and advised them to ensure that the quantity declared on the package in volume or mass is correct.

Deputy Director (Legal Metrology) under the Department of Consumer Affairs in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution in a letter to all the States said that the edible oil manufacturers should be advised to correct their labeling net quantity within the next six months.

Since temperature and density are inversely proportional, the volume is constant, the consumer may be cheated when the packaging mentions a higher temperature, Legal Metrology said.

"Field officers may be instructed accordingly. An action taken report may also be submitted at the earliest," the letter read.

Edible oil industry body the Solvent Extractors' Association of India had brought the notice of the Legal Metrology about some edible oil companies resorting to an unfair practice by packing 1 litre pack at a higher temperature than room temperature (30 degrees C) thereby offering lesser weight to the consumer.

The Association had further suggested to standardize packing conditions so that uniform weight-mass of oil is always offered to consumers and is not short charged.

"We are happy to mention the Legal Metrology Department New Delhi has considered the suggestion made by the Association and issued an Order dated 15th July 2022 requiring manufacturers of Edible oil, Vanaspati, Non-edible vegetable oils to mention Volume and Weight of the content in the package and NOT to mention the temperature at which the commodity is filled thus protect the interest of the consumers & also provide an even playing field to all the manufacturers and packers of edible oils," the industry body said after the Legal Metrology's intervention. (ANI)

