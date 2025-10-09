VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 9: Celebrating 14 years of academic distinction, Edify School, Kanakapura Main Road (managed by Vasavi Vidyanikethan Trust), successfully determined its historic "Edify World Records Festival 2025" on September 28, 2025. In a stunning display of talent and focus, students achieved a clean sweep, successfully completing all 3 Team and 26 Individual World Record attempts, a total of 29 records and two more individual record will be attempted on October 10, 2025.

This remarkable feat not only marks a new chapter in the school's commitment to excellence but also establishes a significant global benchmark for student achievement. Notably, certified by Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records, and Indian Book of Records this is the first time a school in Karnataka has accomplished 29 world records consecutively within a short span, solidifying Edify School's legacy of nurturing extraordinary talent.

Hemanth R. of Grade VI set a world record by presenting 53 space-based STEM projects within 4 hours, of which 48 qualified under world record norms. T. Srinivas, President of VVN Trust, described this achievement as a significant milestone in promoting space technology education at the school level, nurturing scientific curiosity, and preparing students for future innovations in space exploration.

B.S.Arun Kumar, Secretary General, stated that Grade-V student Niyathi Sarpangala performed the Longest Keyboard Concert, for an incredible 14-hour marathon that highlighted an extraordinary degree of focus and musical stamina for a child at her age. Her unique accomplishment showcased a level of dedication rarely seen in elementary school students.

P.V. Dwarakanath, Treasurer of VVN Trust, stated that the record for "The Maximum Science Concepts, Definitions, and Formulae Demonstrated in 30 Minutes" was set at 390 qualified demonstrations out of 410 by Purvish Sai Chintamaneni of Grade VII. He emphasized that such activities enhance scientific knowledge, conceptual clarity, critical thinking, and curiosity among students.

Dr. Manandi Suresh, Chairman, stated that the record for "Most Shotput Throws (2 Kilograms) in 30 Minutes" was set at 731 qualified throws out of 767 by Gaurav Sanath Gowda of Grade-VI. He emphasized that such sporting activities enhance strength, endurance, coordination, and focus, promoting overall physical and mental development in students.

Dr. CA I.S. Prasad, Vice President, stated that the record for "Most Consecutive High Roundhouse Kicks (Head Level) Performed in Three Minutes" was set at 204 qualified kicks out of 224 by Jashwanth Anand of Grade-VI. He emphasized that martial arts foster physical fitness, discipline, focus, and mental endurance, shaping students into confident individuals.

Thallam Venkatesh, Past President, stated that Aarabhi R Bharadwaj, a Grade IX student, demonstrated extraordinary dedication and artistic stamina by completing the Longest Mandala Art Marathon. The marathon lasted an incredible 14 hours, a feat that required remarkable focus and endurance, he concluded.

A.K. Agarwal, Director, MDN Edify Education, stated that the record for "Most Times Pyraminx Solved in 3 Hours" was set at 428 qualified solves out of 429 by Saurav Sanath Gowda of Grade VI. He emphasized that such activities enhance problem-solving ability, concentration, logical thinking, and perseverance among students.

Ms. Shashikala Bai, Principal, proudly stated that Habib Aahil of Grade VI set a record by assembling 36 qualified semi-functional robotic models in 6 hours, out of a total of 52. She highlighted that robotics is crucial in shaping future innovators, fostering creativity, problem-solving ability, and logical thinking among students, preparing them for a technology-driven world.

Rupa Sur, Academic Administrator, stated that the record for "Most Books Reviewed in 4 Hours" was set at 100 by Samara Yumn Basha of Grade-V. She emphasized that such activities promote reading skills, comprehension, critical analysis, and knowledge-building, fostering intellectual growth and curiosity among students.

Kalavati S. Hiremath, Primary Academic Administrator, stated that the record for "Most Yogasanas Performed on a Chair in 20 Minutes" was set at 59 qualified yogasanas out of 120 performed by Shivam Mathur of Grade IV. She emphasized that such activities enhance flexibility, focus, balance, and overall physical and mental well-being in students.

Priyanka Kaushik, IK Coordinator, stated that the record for "Most Dot-to-Dot Drawings Completed in 1 Hour by a Pre-Schooler" was set at 109 by Aarnavi Gowda K S of Mont II. She emphasized that such activities foster creativity, hand-eye coordination, focus, and early cognitive development in young learners.

The "Edify World Records Festival 2025" stands as a testament to the school's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and holistic development. By achieving multiple world records across academics, sports, arts, and STEM, Edify School has not only set a global benchmark but also nurtured curiosity, resilience, and creativity, inspiring students to reach unprecedented heights of talent and achievement.

