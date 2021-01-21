Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Self-made entrepreneur Nitin Vijay is coming up with an e-Programme to help the kids aged between 8-16 years develop entrepreneurial skills. A name to reckon with in coaching institutes, Vijay is successfully running his institute Motion Education in Kota (Rajasthan) and branches in more than 18 cities in India, for the last 13 years. The planned e-Programme in Pune aims to bring out the city's talents, which will help Pune emerge as the grand factory for entrepreneurs. The Student/Child friendly programme with practical approach would guide the kids to be the next big thing rather than being a just skilled talent.

In the last few years, the city has already seen an emergence of startups and is a favourable destination for tech startups and entrepreneurs. In fact, in 2018 a report by the Centre of American Entrepreneurship 'Rise of Global Startup' said that Pune was home to 3200 startups - 2 per cent of the country's tech startups. Favourable state government policies have helped the city stand tall against the biggies such as Bengaluru and other metros. In this backdrop, Mr. Vijay came up with the idea of starting an e-school for developing entrepreneurial skills among the kids.

Throwing light on his endeavour, Vijay, says, "There was a time when every parent in the country wanted their ward to become a doctor or engineer, but now things have changed. The exposure of the parents to the vast pool of professional options has made it possible for them to think out-of-the-box for their kids. Through our initiative, we want to channel the developed intellect of the kids into productive learning from the start."

The purpose of the e-school would be to help kids contribute to the success of the surroundings and the country. "The skills that these kids will learn will also help them in bettering the performance in school also. They would learn about teamwork, networking, problem-solving, critical thinking, innovation, self-discipline, etc. Even if the kid decides to work in a job after growing up, the skills they will learn in entrepreneurial e-school will stand them in good stead," adds Vijay.

The programme aims to utilize a child's time and help them to thrive in the competitive world. Vijay will bring his own experience of starting the business at a young age of 22 years. "I have done it myself, and have been nurturing future potential through the high-tech education system. It is crucial to help the child understand the vast array of opportunities that lie ahead of him, which helps in reducing the burden of professional success on the young minds," says Vijay.

