BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 20: Reaffirming its commitment to sustainability, wellness and community engagement, Elan Group successfully organised the 'World Earth Day Run 2026' at Elan Mercado, Sector 80, Gurugram. The early morning run witnessed enthusiastic participation across diverse age groups and fitness levels, all coming together to celebrate World Earth Day.

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Held on April 19, 2026, the run flagged off at 5:30 AM, setting the tone for a high-energy morning centred around fitness and purpose. Designed as an immersive outdoor experience, the initiative encouraged more mindful living. With the message "Make Your Steps Count," the run highlighted how individual actions, when taken together, can drive meaningful environmental impact.

The event was organised in association with PikuSports and supported by significant sponsors across various categories, including Fortis Memorial Research Institute (healthcare), Red FM 93.5 (radio), Vault (fitness), Fast&Up (energy), Bikano (gifting), Bagrry's (breakfast), Whatr (hydration), Recovery Room and Agnishila (recovery), BlissClub (outfit), Xplurger (social media), Sirona (hygiene) and Spinex (physiotherapy), ensuring a seamless and enriching on-ground experience. From well-managed logistics to medical preparedness and recovery support, every aspect was designed to deliver a safe and high-quality execution.

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Featuring multiple race categories, the run included 10 km and 5 km timed runs, along with 5 km and 3 km non-timed fun runs, allowing participation across varying fitness levels. The run also recognised performance across categories, with top male and female finishers in timed segments along with age-wise winners, highlighting both competitive spirit and inclusivity. Participants were provided with a well-rounded race experience, including event T-shirts, hydration and energy support, finisher medals, digital certificates and post-run refreshments. On-ground medical assistance was in place throughout, while photography and videography captured key moments from the run.

Speaking on the initiative, Ms. Vidhi Attri, Head-Marketing, Elan Group, said, "World Earth Day serves as a powerful reminder of our shared responsibility towards the environment. It is about encouraging a mindset shift, where fitness, awareness and responsibility become a part of daily life. At Elan Group, we are committed to building not just developments, but experiences that reflect a forward-looking and conscious way of living."

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Deepak Mehra, Director, PikuSports, said, The response to the World Earth Day Run 2026 reflects the growing momentum around professionally curated running events. Our focus was on delivering a precisely executed race environment with strong emphasis on safety, timing accuracy and overall participant experience. Held at Elan Mercado, Sector 80, Gurugram, the venue provided an ideal setting for the early morning run."

The run concluded on a high note, witnessing strong engagement from participants across the city. Hosted at Elan Mercado, the venue provided a strategically located and well-planned environment for the run. From first-time participants to seasoned runners, the event brought together individuals united by a common goal, making every step count. The World Earth Day Run 2026 underscores Elan Group's continued focus on experience-led engagement, integrating lifestyle, wellness and purpose-driven initiatives.

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