Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 20 (ANI): The death toll of the Udhampur bus accident rose to 15, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Udhampur-Reasi Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, said on Monday.

The police official said that the public transport bus collided with an auto rickshaw. The passengers in the auto rickshaw survived.

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DIG Sharma told ANI, "We stand with the affected families and will provide them with all possible help. Medical treatment is our top priority right now, ensuring that we provide the best possible treatment to the injured so that their lives can be saved. The driver probably lost control of the vehicle. Therefore, the vehicle came down and collided with an auto. There were passengers in the auto as well. By the grace of God, they survived. A total of around 15 casualties are there. The injured who have been shifted are undergoing treatment."

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Udhampur, Prem Singh Chib, said that 33 people were injured in the accident, apart from the casualties.

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The bus was enroute from Ramnagar to Udhampur.

ADC Chib told ANI that the administration has shifted the injured people to hospitals.

He said, "This is very sad news for our Udhampur district. This bus was travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur. Students, employees, and others were on board. So far, approximately 13 to 14 casualties have been confirmed, with 33 injured. 20 of these injured are at Ramnagar Hospital, and I just spoke with the CMO. He said they are shifting two who need specialised treatment. Similarly, 13 people are at the GMC in Udhampur, and they have also been given directions that if anyone needs specialised treatment, they will be shifted immediately."

"Furthermore, the Division Commissioner and the DC have also ordered that if a chopper is needed, it will be provided immediately so that we can provide the best possible treatment to those injured and save their lives," the ADC added.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

"The news of the deaths of several people due to a passenger bus falling into a deep gorge in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely heartbreaking. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured," the Congress leader wrote on X.

Further details on the accident are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)