Night-vision footage released by United States Central Command shows US Marines fast-roping onto the Iranian-flagged vessel Touska during a maritime boarding operation in the Gulf of Oman. (Photo: X/@CENTCOM)

Florida [US], April 20 (ANI): US Central Command (CENTCOM) has released footage documenting a maritime operation where Marines boarded an Iranian-flagged vessel, the Touska, within the Gulf of Oman.

The video, shared by CENTCOM on X, captures the tactical sequence as Marines departed the USS Tripoli, an amphibious assault ship, via helicopter to intercept the container ship.

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https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/2046085543348293851?s=20

As the operation progressed, the footage showed personnel fast-roping or rappelling from the aircraft to gain access to the deck of the vessel. This maritime boarding comes amid heightened focus on security and the monitoring of commercial shipping lanes in the region.

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Iran's Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters has since confirmed the action, describing it as an attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Sea of Oman. In a statement carried by the Tasnim news agency, Tehran accused the US of "violating the ceasefire and committing maritime piracy" by firing upon the ship and "disabling its navigation system by deploying several of its terrorist marines on the deck", while confirming that the vessel had been seized.

Following the seizure, the Iranian military issued a stern warning of a looming retaliation. "We warn that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond to and retaliate against this armed piracy by the US military," the statement added, further escalating the friction between the two nations.

According to a CENTCOM statement on X, the interception occurred because the vessel was allegedly violating a US naval blockade while attempting to sail toward an Iranian port on April 19. The command noted that the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance tracked the M/V Touska as it transited at 17 knots towards Bandar Abbas.

The command asserted that American forces issued multiple warnings, but the ship failed to comply over a six-hour period. Consequently, the Spruance was directed to disable the vessel's propulsion by firing "several rounds from the destroyer's 5-inch MK 45 Gun into Touska's engine room," after which U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded the "non-compliant vessel."

While the US command maintained the action was "deliberate, professional, and proportional," US President Donald Trump also took to Truth Social to confirm that American forces had taken "full custody" of the vessel. He noted that the Touska "tried to get past our Naval Blockade, and it did not go well for them," adding that officials are now "seeing what's on board!"

This maritime confrontation has intensified existing West Asia tensions, particularly as Iran's official IRNA news agency simultaneously rejected reports of planned peace negotiations in Islamabad, dismissing them as a "media game". The incident occurs at a critical juncture, as the two-week ceasefire window between the two sides is scheduled to conclude on April 22. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)