New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Electric One appoints Guido Quill as Chief Operating Officer (COO). A German national with over 30 years of International Business exposure across Multiple Continents.

Being appointed as COO of Electric One, Guido Quill says, "I am excited for my new role as COO and this brings new responsibilities and challenges as well. I am confident that Electric One is well ahead of the curve in its journey to be One of the Best companies in the EV space globally "Think Electric Think Electric One"."

Guido has successfully helped steer the Brand "Electric One" since inception as a Brand Guardian and Co-founder and now he will assist the overall operations to scale with dealer viability as top priority. The subject of emotional intelligence is his passion.

"Guido brings into the table German operational efficiency and process management skills to fuel the growth of Electric One in this dynamic EV Market of India," remarked Amit Das, Founder & Group CEO-Electric One Holding Pvt. Ltd.

Electric One has emerged as a One of India's largest EV store chains with presence across 20 States, 80 Cities and 110 plus Showrooms. Over 10000 plus happy customers are growing each day. It has a thriving partnership with 20 top brands and 15 High speed models under one roof making it one of the most successful franchise companies of the country

Electric One has also started expanding globally and now will be launching soon in Sri Lanka with Arjuna Ranatunga as Sri Lanka JV partner. It is Internationally represented in Dubai and also upcoming in Nepal.

