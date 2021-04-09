Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., among the top 15 largest pharmaceutical companies in India, announced the launch of 'Uncondition Yourself' - an initiative dedicated towards women's well-being.

The campaign launched on the occasion of 'World Health Day' will seek to identify and address the prevalent notions and misconceptions about women's health and well-being from the cultural and social context in India. In the first phase, the campaign aims to put forth the challenges and connect with relevant influencers to initiate a step towards building a supportive ecosystem for women in the workforce. The campaign will involve on-ground engagement and online activities at a national level.

Speaking on the occasion, Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, said, "Despite the economic advances we have made, even today, issues related to women's health are associated with irrational taboos. These lead to stigmatization and more worryingly holding back among women about their health issues. Through the 'Uncondition Yourself' initiative, we hope to bring to light important health issues India's significant women workforce face, and to educate them to make informed choices in their day-to-day actions."

The campaign is an outcome of an online talk show 'Uncondition yourself with Namita' featuring candid heart to heart conversations on women's health issues, giving accurate information and dispelling various myths. This programme received a tremendous response which encouraged the company to launch its 'Uncondition Yourself' initiative to engage with a wider audience.

