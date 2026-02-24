Mumbai, February 24: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune, officially released the results for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) 2026 today, February 24. Students in Class 8 who appeared for the scholarship examination on December 28, 2025, can now access their individual scorecards and the state-level merit list via the official portals. This year, the merit list identifies the top 11,682 candidates from across the state who are now eligible for significant financial academic support.

How to Access Maharashtra NMMS Results Online

The Council has streamlined the result-checking process through a single-click interface on its dedicated websites. CUET UG 2026: NTA Reopens Registration Portal for Common University Entrance Test UG Exam, Apply Online at cuet.nta.nic.in Before February 26.

Students and parents can follow these steps to view their scores:

Visit the Official Portals: Navigate to mscenmms.in or mscepune.in.

Locate the Link: On the homepage, click the link titled "Maharashtra NMMS Result 2026" or "NMMS Merit List 2025–26".

Enter Credentials: Students are required to provide their 13-digit seat number and their mother’s name to log in.

Download and Verify: The scorecard will display individual marks for both the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).

Details Provided on the Scorecard

Candidates are advised to carefully cross-verify all personal and academic details mentioned in the document. The official scorecard includes:

Student’s name and 13-digit seat number.

School name and UDISE code.

Sectional marks for MAT and SAT.

Total marks obtained and the candidate's district and state rank.

Final selection status (Qualified/Not Qualified).

Scholarship Benefits and Eligibility

The NMMS scheme, managed by the Union Ministry of Education, is designed to reduce the dropout rate of talented students from economically weaker sections after Class 8. Selected students will receive a scholarship of INR 12,000 per year (INR 1,000 per month) for four years, covering their education from Class 9 through Class 12. To maintain eligibility for this support, applicants must have secured at least 55 per cent marks in Class 7, and their total annual parental income must not exceed INR 3.50 lakh. UPSC CSE 2026: UPSC Extends Civil Services Examination Registration Deadline Till February 27, Apply Online at upsconline.nic.in.

Next Steps: Verification and Banking

For students listed in the merit list, the next phase involves physical document verification at their respective schools. To facilitate the disbursement of funds through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), students must open a joint bank account with a parent. This account must be linked to the student’s Aadhaar number to ensure the direct transfer of scholarship funds. The MSCE has urged all selected candidates to remain in contact with their school heads for the latest updates regarding the verification timeline and the submission of bank details.

