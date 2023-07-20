PRNewswire

Iselin (New Jersey) [US]/ London [UK]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20: Hexaware Technologies, a leading global provider of IT services and solutions, announces the launch of its transformational Generative AI Consulting & Practice Unit in an ambitious step that reaffirms its pioneering approach to emerging technologies and adoption. Led by Arun Ramchandran, who is also the President & Global Head of the Hi-Tech & Professional Services Vertical & Hexaware Consulting, this unit is geared toward helping businesses navigate the rapidly transforming digital landscape marked by the surge of Generative AI technologies.

The GenAI Consulting & Practice Unit is designed to fill a critical market gap, addressing the dire need for robust, advanced GenAI solutions that address proliferating industry use cases across enterprise functions and technologies and offer real, quantifiable business advantages. Within its realm, Hexaware plans to roll out an array of platforms, tools, blueprints, workshops, and tailored strategies that are poised to expedite and enrich clients' AI journeys.

"Enterprises today are facing significant challenges navigating the rapid advancements in technology, specifically in the realm of Generative AI," explained Ramchandran. "At Hexaware, our vision is to deliver exponential value to our clients, employees, and other stakeholders by having GenAI in our core. As part of this new unit, we will offer end-to-end consulting to help clients demystify and discover GenAI opportunities, using DecodeAI, and also engage and execute GenAI projects through EncodeAI, both proprietary frameworks and methodologies. In addition, we are launching Tenjin, a comprehensive platform crafted to speed up GenAI adoption through a portfolio of solutions across all our service lines, while safeguarding data security and privacy. Through forging strong partnerships within the Generative AI ecosystem and applying a consulting mindset, we are capable of delivering solutions for even the most complex business problems."

As businesses face challenges in making strategic decisions about their choice of architecture, tools, and platforms, DecodeAI, an innovative workshop designed to deconstruct GenAI opportunities & use cases, serves as a navigational compass in the diverse Generative AI landscape. Offering intensive consultation and pragmatic guidance, DecodeAI empowers enterprises to make informed decisions. Designed for efficiency, the program assures high-impact results with minimal investment, facilitating a seamless transition for clients into the Generative AI era. In line with this, Hexaware is also introducing Tenjin, a comprehensive platform designed to speed up GenAI adoption through a portfolio of solutions. Tenjin presently emphasizes enhancing Knowledge Services, accelerating coding & testing, and reinforcing data security and privacy, marking a new milestone in the organization's mission to catalyze digital transformation. This pioneering platform is poised to expand its ambit, introducing a suite of more advanced, critical services across all our service lines in the near future.

"Hexaware is dedicated to creating a suite of platforms and tools that allow our customers to adapt, innovate, and thrive in this AI-first era. Every tool, every platform we create, responds to a unique business need. They're all geared toward the same goal – empowering our clients to lead in their respective industries with AI's untapped potential. With these initiatives, we are not just keeping pace with the transformative era of AI, but we are deeply embedding it into our core operations," adds Ramchandran.

The Generative AI Practice & Consulting Unit is set to reinforce Hexaware's role as a leader in digital transformation. In partnership with industry giants like Microsoft, Google, and NVIDIA, the organization's initiative ensures it stays at the helm of the technological revolution. The collaboration will see the launch of a series of innovative solutions, further strengthening the company's commitment to providing value-driven, high-quality solutions while assuring seamless AI adoption for its clients.

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 29,000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

