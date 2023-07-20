Kdrama bromances are one of our favourite sub-plots. We always love it when seemingly unlikely people become friends. Hometown Cha Cha Cha perhaps did it the best in recent times where the first lead became friends with the second lead despite their fascination for the same girl. Now Numbers has caught our attention. This Viki drama has managed to create a lot of noise in South Korea and is slowly gaining traction in India too. What draws us to the series apart from fantastic storytelling is the equation between Kim Myung Soo and Choi Jin Hyuk. From Park Hyung-sik as Jo Myung Soo to Yook Sungjae as Yoo Deok-hwa: 5 Kdrama Character Spin-offs We Want But Will Never Have.

They work together with the latter being the senior and their moments are just amazing. Myung Soo plays Jang Ho Woo, a young graduate who joins an accounting firm and Jin Hyuk, as Han Seung Jo, is his superior. Together they are trying to make the world a better place. Let us give you five such instances. KimMyungSoo And Sungyeol Confirmed To Star In New Drama Together.

Aqui nosso nenêm descobriu que a crush é herdeira 😂pic.twitter.com/cIECvn2hYk#Numbers #NumbersEp8 — Vanessa cheia de dramas (@unniedramasBR) July 19, 2023

Crossing the line for the greater good

I like the fact that Howoo is always pushing Seungjo to take actions and not just watch things happening !#Numbers #NumbersEP5 pic.twitter.com/CQymvQbI8R — C A M I L L E (@araehya_nova) July 11, 2023

Being there for each other

Being an unspoken friend

Howoo and his habit of not waiting Seunjo’s answer to enter his office 🤣🤣#Numbers #NumbersEP7 pic.twitter.com/vGgrZUKar7 — C A M I L L E (@araehya_nova) July 18, 2023

The partners-in-crime

Howoo é novato mas tá dando aula e Seungjo aprendeu direitinho. Golpe de mestre usar a SA na jogada. Amei essa parceria!#Numbers #NumbersEp3 pic.twitter.com/tLfmM10Nw2 — Germany DamaDrama (@Germany18992583) July 19, 2023

Kim Myung Soo and Choi Jin Hyuk bonding in Numbers is so engaging that we even found the subtle romance between Myung Soo and Yeonwoo a distraction. Such is life!

