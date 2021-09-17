New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI/ATK): A leading organisation working for planet conservation, Empress Earth conducted its first virtual edition of global pageant awards on the advice of contestants.

The event that was originally supposed to be organized in Dubai on June 1st, got postponed due to the Covid outbreak. Now, the event that took place in New Delhi had more than 14 countries as its participants.

The purpose of the event is to raise concern over the increasing climatic conditions and the need to protect mother earth for a better future. The countries that entered the top five were Colombia, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, and India. The contestants were given tasks along with an evening gown and national costume presentation at the digital meeting.

"This edition of Empress Earth Awards is going to be written in history with golden letters. This year, considering the ongoing pandemic situation, we have made all necessary arrangements to carry out the event in the safest manner. The global pageant will give a tremendous chance for upcoming models to set an example and motivate youth to conserve the planet for a better cause", Maki Makutle, the organiser of the event.

The winners of the global pageant include, Naaz Joshi, who won the winner trophy for the event. Mrs Empress Earth was bagged by 38 year old Sagarika Champa Roy, whereas C Elina Sangtam was crowned as Miss Empress Earth. The organiser of empress Earth Maki Makutle was unable to mark her presence, which was filled by Naaz Joshi.

Winner Naaz Joshi while expressing her gratitude, said, "It's a moral duty of every human being to protect nature against the deteriorating conditions caused by the various human activities and should follow the safety measures as recommended by WHO. We queens should motivate others to stay calm and positive in these tough times of global pandemic".

Naaz dons various hats including the Miss Universe Diversity 2020, Miss World Diversity 2017-20, Miss Republic International Beauty Ambassador, and Miss United Nations Ambassador.

Jury members included Likamatso Makutle from Lesotho who is the founder of Empress Earth, Rita Gangwani from India, Adriga Biswas form Bangladesh, Dr Thiagaraja from Sri Lanka, Gugu Cele from South Africa, Sir Williams from Nigeria and Prem Gada from India. The signature crown of Empress Earth was designed by Pesha Creations. The crown is inspired by Mother Earth and studded with Swarovski crystals, according to the statement.

